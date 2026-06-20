Donald Trump is backing a proposed rule change in Washington that could cut monthly Supplemental Security Income payments by about $330 for some low‑income Americans, potentially affecting 275,000 people across the country as early as next year, according to US Social Security Administration estimates. The plan targets a Biden-era protection in the SSI system and would particularly hit disabled adults and older people who live with family members and rely on both cash benefits and food aid to get by.

SSI is the lesser‑known arm of the US Social Security system, created by Congress in 1972 to support people with little income or financial resources, including low‑income seniors and people with disabilities. The first payments were issued in January 1974. As of April 2026, roughly 7.34 million people were receiving SSI, and most of them were under 65. The programme is separate from standard retirement benefits and was designed as a safety net of last resort. It is that safety net that Trump's proposed rule now threatens to pull tighter.

Republicans gave trillions to the wealthy. Now they say Social Security is "unsustainable." The math doesn't add up because the priorities are corrupt. #HandsOffSocialSecurity pic.twitter.com/Yj0qBXZQRC — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) June 18, 2026

How Donald Trump's Plan Would Change SSI Households

The controversy centres on a technical but decisive change to how the government defines a 'public assistance household' for SSI purposes. Under rules introduced during Joe Biden's administration, a household could qualify as a public assistance household if just one member received a qualifying benefit such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, commonly known as food stamps. That looser definition had a very specific purpose: to stop SSI payments from being cut simply because a disabled person or older adult was sharing food and shelter with relatives.

Read more Social Security's 2032 Crisis Could Slash Benefits By 22%: 'Nobody Will Be Able To Retire' Social Security's 2032 Crisis Could Slash Benefits By 22%: 'Nobody Will Be Able To Retire'

Trump's proposal would strip SNAP out of that definition and revert to a stricter standard, where every member of a household must receive public assistance for the household to qualify. In plain terms, a disabled person living with working‑age children or siblings who do not receive public benefits would no longer be shielded by the current rule. The roof over their head, the meals they share and other informal support could instead be treated as unearned income.

The Social Security Administration itself has acknowledged that the Biden‑era expansion was not a trivial tweak. In 2024, officials estimated that including SNAP in the public assistance household definition would raise federal SSI payments by a total of $15 billion between the 2024 and 2033 fiscal years. Removing SNAP from that formula would claw some of that money back, easing pressure on programme finances but shifting the burden squarely onto some of the poorest Americans.

TWEEPS: Republicans want to slash Social Security.



They want us too distracted by trump's Iran war to recall Mike Johnson got caught on a hot mic admitting it



Can we get 1,000 fast RTs and replies with #HandsOffSocialSecurity?



Please and thank you. 🙏💪pic.twitter.com/BAZtcI7G6f — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 18, 2026

What Donald Trump's Proposal Means for Monthly Cheques

Once SNAP is no longer counted for household status, many SSI recipients living with family members could find that the value of their food and shelter support is effectively added to their own income on paper. Under SSI rules, that so‑called 'in‑kind support' can be used to justify reducing cash payments.

At present, the maximum federal SSI benefit is $994 per month for an eligible individual. Analysis tied to the proposal suggests that for some recipients, their monthly cheque could shrink by around one‑third. That would mean a drop from $994 to roughly $663 a cut of about $331 every month.

For someone whose entire income is already clustered around or below the federal poverty line, losing that sum is not an abstract budget adjustment. It is the rent shortfall that risks eviction, the electricity bill that goes unpaid, the bus fares that no longer stretch to a job training class, the prescription that is split in half to last to the end of the month. Advocates for low‑income claimants have warned that any reduction of this size is likely to trigger an increase in food insecurity and homelessness, though those warnings are, at this stage, projections rather than documented outcomes.

The Social Security Administration has estimated that about 275,000 beneficiaries would see their payments reduced if Trump's preferred rule is adopted. On top of that, more than 100,000 people could lose SSI eligibility altogether under the tightened criteria. Those figures come from SSA modelling associated with the proposal and are not independently confirmed beyond that agency's own analysis, so they should be treated with some caution, even if they are currently the best available guide.

Officials at the SSA have defended the planned change in measured bureaucratic language, arguing that it is necessary to maintain 'consistency' within the SSI programme rules and to help protect the system's long‑term viability. In other words, they are presenting the rollback of Biden‑era protections as a kind of house‑keeping exercise that reins in costs and restores a stricter interpretation of who counts as poor enough to qualify.

Critics, meanwhile, are likely to see something more ideological in Trump's Social Security posture, even if the proposal is framed in the dry language of eligibility definitions and fiscal projections. At stake is a basic question about how the US treats people who cannot work enough to support themselves and who are already leaning on family and food assistance to stay afloat.

Nothing in the proposal has been finalised, and the rule has not yet taken the force of law, so all of the projected cuts and caseload changes remain estimates on paper. Until a final regulation is published and implemented, the numbers, timelines and precise impact could still shift, and they should be taken with a grain of salt by anyone trying to plan years ahead on the basis of today's politics.