Millions of US voters could soon face a new hurdle just to register. A proof-of-citizenship voting rule sits inside the budget package House Republicans passed on 22 July, and the fight over it is now moving to the Senate.

What Reconciliation 3.0 Actually Contains

The House adopted the budget framework in a 216-214 vote, unlocking the party's third reconciliation bill of this Congress, known on Capitol Hill as reconciliation 3.0.

Reconciliation matters because it lets the Senate pass budget measures with a simple majority, sidestepping the 60-vote filibuster. The blueprint sets aside roughly $95 billion (£71 billion) in fresh spending. That covers $60 billion (£45 billion) for defence, $13 billion (£9.7 billion) for intelligence and the war with Iran, $12 billion (£9 billion) in farm relief, and $10 billion (£7.5 billion) tied to voting rules.

Two Republicans, Thomas Massie and Warren Davidson, joined every Democrat and independent Kevin Kiley in voting against it.

The SAVE Act Buried in the Fine Print

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act, would require every citizen registering to vote in federal elections to show documentary proof of citizenship in person. A driver's licence or REAL ID would not count. Most people would need a passport or a birth certificate.

The House passed an expanded version in February on a 218-213 vote, yet it went nowhere in the Senate. To force the issue, Speaker Mike Johnson folded a $10 billion grant fund into the package to reward states that adopt the same rules, a workaround built after the Senate parliamentarian ruled the SAVE Act itself did not qualify for reconciliation.

Who Could Be Locked Out

The requirement lands hardest on voters whose current name no longer matches their birth certificate. The Center for American Progress estimates about 69 million American women have taken a spouse's surname and hold no birth certificate showing their legal name, along with roughly 4 million men.

The bill does not state that a marriage certificate would close that gap. Cost is the second barrier. The same analysis found only 1 in 5 Americans earning under $50,000 (£37,600) holds a valid passport, and just 1 in 4 of those with a high-school education or less. Voting experts have warned the mandate could reach some 20 million eligible citizens who lack the paperwork on hand.

Why the Fight May Stall in the Senate

Even with a simple-majority route, the numbers may not add up. Republicans control the chamber 53-47, and Majority Leader John Thune has said again and again that he does not have the votes.

Senators Thom Tillis, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Mitch McConnell have all opposed the SAVE Act before.

Tillis warned on the Senate floor he would 'use every device I have available to slow down the wheels of government' if another version reached his desk. Thune has refused to bring up the resolution before the August recess, arguing his party should hold it back as a fallback for the 30 September funding deadline.

President Donald Trump, who calls the bill his top priority before the 3 November midterms, has demanded the Senate scrap its break until the measure passes.

Whether millions of voters face new rules may turn less on the House vote than on a maths problem Thune says his party still cannot solve.