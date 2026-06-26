For generations, many Americans have viewed retirement as the reward for a lifetime of work. However, growing pressure on the nation's Social Security system is raising fresh questions about whether future workers could remain in employment for longer.

The debate has gained momentum after Germany's government-appointed pension commission recommended gradually increasing the country's retirement age to 70 by 2092. The proposal is yet to become law, but it has drawn attention in the US, where Social Security faces a significant funding shortfall in the coming years.

According to Social Security's trustees, the programme is projected to become insolvent in 2032. Unless Congress acts before then, benefits would automatically be reduced by about 22%.

Germany's Proposal Renews Global Pension Debate

Germany is the latest country to examine changes to its retirement system as ageing populations and lower birth rates place increasing pressure on public pensions. The commission recommended raising Germany's retirement age from 67 to 70 over several decades. It also proposed ending a rule that allows workers with 45 years of pension contributions to retire at 63 without financial penalties.

The recommendations must still pass through Germany's parliamentary process before becoming law. Germany joins countries including France, Italy, and China, which have either introduced or considered higher retirement ages in response to demographic changes. The US faces similar challenges. Birth rates have steadily declined since 2007, meaning fewer workers are expected to support a growing retired population through payroll taxes.

Could the US Follow?

The US has previously increased its full retirement age. Congress passed legislation in 1983 that gradually increased the full retirement age from 65 to 67. That phased approach now applies to people born in 1960 or later. Americans can begin claiming Social Security benefits at age 62, although doing so permanently reduces monthly payments. Those who delay claiming until age 70 receive larger monthly benefits.

At present, Congress has not proposed raising the full retirement age to 70, and no legislation currently exists to do so. Even so, some retirement policy specialists believe the issue could become part of future negotiations over Social Security's long-term finances. Andrew Biggs, Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, said he would not be surprised if a future bipartisan Social Security reform package included an increase in the retirement age.

However, Biggs also said raising the retirement age would solve only part of the programme's financial challenge. According to him, increasing the retirement age by two years would close only about one-fifth of Social Security's projected funding gap.

Longer Lives Do Not Benefit Everyone Equally

Biggs also argued that increases in life expectancy have not been shared equally across American society. He said higher-income Americans have generally experienced greater improvements in longevity than lower-income workers. As a result, raising the retirement age could affect lower earners more significantly.

Read more The New Retirement 'Magic Number' Is Brutal: Americans Need $1.46 Million, but Most Are Far Behind The New Retirement 'Magic Number' Is Brutal: Americans Need $1.46 Million, but Most Are Far Behind

Biggs added that any broader Social Security reform package could include measures designed to protect those workers while addressing the programme's financial pressures. Karen Glenn, Chief Actuary at the Social Security Administration, has previously said there are more than 140 policy options available to lawmakers to address the programme's projected insolvency. Those options extend beyond increasing the retirement age and include a range of possible tax and benefit changes.

Germany's System Differs From the US

Not all retirement experts believe Germany provides a direct model for the US. Teresa Ghilarducci, economist and professor at The New School in New York, said Germany's labour market offers stronger protections for workers than the American system.

She said that if governments expect people to remain in work for longer, they must also improve healthcare, workplace safety, job quality, scheduling practices, and protection against age discrimination. Ghilarducci argued that Germany's proposed reforms are being considered within a different social and economic framework than exists in the US.

She also noted that increasing America's full retirement age from 67 to 70 would effectively reduce Social Security benefits by about 20% across every claiming age. According to Ghilarducci, each additional year added to the full retirement age reduces monthly benefits by roughly 6.66%. She said a similar proposal in the US would probably face considerable public opposition unless broader workplace reforms were introduced.

Congress Faces Difficult Choices

No legislation has been introduced to raise America's full retirement age beyond 67. However, lawmakers continue to face decisions about how to strengthen Social Security before its projected funding shortfall. Possible approaches include increasing payroll taxes, adjusting benefits, changing eligibility rules, or combining several reforms.

Whether Congress ultimately considers another increase in the retirement age remains unknown. For now, Germany's proposal has renewed attention on a debate that many policymakers believe the US cannot avoid indefinitely.