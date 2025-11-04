Peregrine Pearson, the British aristocrat and former boyfriend of Sophie Turner, has reportedly entered a new romance that has set tongues wagging across the celebrity circuit.

The 29-year-old heir to the Cowdray estate was spotted with German fashion influencer Nina Suess, who has herself been linked to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, igniting rumours of an unexpected love triangle.

According to a Daily Mail report published on 2 November 2025, Pearson and Suess were photographed leaving a restaurant together in London's Chelsea district, appearing relaxed and deep in conversation.

A London Sighting Sparks Speculation

Amo que ninguém quer sair por baixo nessa história 😂 https://t.co/f13mWOdp8q — Camila (@VSGeminixx) November 4, 2025

The photographs, which quickly circulated online, have sparked a wave of speculation that the 29-year-old heir to the Cowdray estate may have formed a new connection with Suess, who has also been the subject of recent dating rumours involving Coldplay's Chris Martin.

Neither Pearson nor Suess has commented on the nature of their relationship, and no official confirmation of any romance has been made.

Sophie Turner's aristocrat ex Peregrine Pearson moves on with a stunning influencer as they kiss passionately on a boozy date - days after the star's new romance with Coldplay's Chris Martin was revealed https://t.co/KKgudtgKVF — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 4, 2025

Nina Suess and the Chris Martin Connection

Nina Suess, a style entrepreneur and influencer with more than 300,000 followers, made headlines in October after being photographed with musician Chris Martin in Palma de Mallorca. The pair were seen walking together along the coast, prompting speculation that she may have become his new love interest following his reported split from actress Dakota Johnson earlier in 2025.

While entertainment outlets described the pair's meeting as 'intimate,' neither Martin nor Suess has confirmed any relationship. Sources quoted by People said only that the two 'share mutual friends in the art and music world.'

Suess and Pearson have added a new layer of intrigue, though. As of publication, there is no verified evidence of a romantic connection among any of the three parties.

Peregrine Pearson's Return to the Spotlight

Pearson rose to public attention in 2023 when he was photographed with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, shortly after her separation from musician Joe Jonas. Their relationship drew considerable media attention, but reports suggest the pair ended things amicably earlier this year.

The 29-year-old businessman, who comes from one of Britain's most prominent landed families, has largely avoided celebrity events since the split. His recent appearance with Suess marks his first major outing covered by tabloids in months, placing him unexpectedly back at the centre of entertainment headlines.

Rumours, Reactions, and Reality

Social media users were quick to discuss the photos, with many calling it 'a surprising crossover of celebrity circles.' Fans have dissected Suess's online activity, noting that she recently liked several of Pearson's posts, although such interactions remain open to interpretation.

Despite the buzz, no official statements have been issued, and the speculation remains based solely on paparazzi photos and social media observations. As with many celebrity rumours, the story continues to evolve, but for now, any suggestion of a 'love triangle' involving Pearson, Suess, and Martin remains unverified.

Conclusion

Whether coincidence or connection, the sightings of Peregrine Pearson and Nina Suess have reignited fascination with Britain's high-society elite and their Hollywood links.

While the alleged Chris Martin connection remains unsubstantiated, the episode illustrates how easily celebrity circles intersect — and how quickly speculation can escalate into a global headline.