A dangerous chemical tank at a Southern California aerospace plant is no longer at risk of a catastrophic explosion, officials say, after days of emergency operations forced around 50,000 residents from their homes.

Authorities have now scaled back evacuation orders across much of Orange County, although crews continue monitoring the site for possible fire or smaller chemical incidents.

The emergency unfolded at a GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove, where a storage tank containing between 6,000 and 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate began overheating last week. The chemical, widely used in plastics and aircraft manufacturing, is highly flammable and can become dangerous if pressure builds inside sealed containers.

Officials feared the tank could explode if temperatures continued rising.

Pressure Finally Drops Inside Tank

Firefighters spent several days spraying water onto the tank in an effort to cool it and stabilise internal pressure. By Sunday, authorities revealed that a crack had formed in the structure, allowing pressure to escape.

Orange County Fire Authority division chief Craig Covey said overnight inspections confirmed that temperatures inside the tank had started falling. Internal temperatures reportedly dropped from around 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday to 93 degrees by Monday. Covey described the findings as 'incredibly positive news'.

Officials later announced that evacuation zones had been significantly reduced, allowing many residents to return home after days in temporary shelters during the Memorial Day weekend.

Even so, emergency crews warned that some risk remains. Authorities said the site could still face a smaller explosion, chemical spill, or fire while crews continue working to stabilise the damaged tank.

Why The Chemical Triggered Such Concern

Methyl methacrylate is a colourless industrial chemical used in resins, plastics and acrylic products. Federal regulators classify it as hazardous because exposure to high concentrations can irritate the lungs, eyes and skin, while prolonged exposure may lead to breathing problems, dizziness or unconsciousness.

Officials warned that if temperatures continued climbing, the liquid chemical could convert into gas inside the sealed tank, sharply increasing pressure and raising the possibility of a major explosion. Authorities feared such a blast could ignite nearby tanks and spread hazardous vapours across surrounding communities.

Air quality monitoring throughout the emergency reportedly showed no dangerous chemical levels outside the facility.

Dr Regina Chinsio-Kwong, Orange County's top health official, said residents outside evacuation zones did not face significant health risks from the incident.

Read more Garden Grove Chemical Crisis Eases As California Official Says Explosion Threat Has Been Eliminated Garden Grove Chemical Crisis Eases As California Official Says Explosion Threat Has Been Eliminated

Mechanical Problems Complicated Response

Investigators say the crisis became harder to control because valves connected to the tank were either damaged or 'gummed up', preventing crews from safely removing chemicals or releasing pressure through normal systems.

That left firefighters relying heavily on external cooling operations while temperatures continued to fluctuate inside the container.

GKN Aerospace apologised publicly for the disruption caused by the incident. The company said specialists worked with emergency crews to remove insulation from the tank to help release heat more effectively.

The Garden Grove facility manufactures aircraft transparency systems, including cockpit canopies, windows and windshields used by major commercial and military aircraft manufacturers.

The evacuation area extended west of Anaheim, although Disneyland's two theme parks were not included within the emergency zone.

Residents Return While Questions Remain

For many residents, the immediate relief has been tempered by frustration and anxiety after spending days displaced from their homes under the threat of a possible explosion.

Authorities have not reported any injuries linked to the incident. Still, scrutiny is now turning towards the condition of the tank and whether warning signs were missed before the emergency escalated.

Officials continue monitoring the facility around the clock while engineers assess the damaged structure.