First responders in the small New Mexico town of Mountainair were caught in a hazardous situation on Wednesday after responding to what was thought to be a drug overdose. Three people died at the scene and 18 emergency workers were hospitalised following exposure to an unidentified substance.

Officials have stressed there is no risk to the wider public as investigations continue into the cause of the incident that has shaken the rural community east of Albuquerque.

Overdose Call Leads to Unexpected Exposures

Four people were found unresponsive inside a home on Hanlon Avenue around 11 a.m. local time on 20 May. New Mexico State Police, supporting the Torrance County Sheriff's Office, said three of the four subsequently died while the fourth was transferred to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque for treatment.

Koat Action News reported that the initial call had come after the individuals, who were local workers, failed to show up for their shifts, prompting colleagues to perform a welfare check that led to the discovery. Mountainair EMS Chief Josh Lewis was the first to enter the residence and was later hospitalised overnight for observation.

Other responders, including firefighters attempting CPR on a victim outside the property, began to feel ill with symptoms ranging from nausea and dizziness to vomiting and coughing. One firefighter described seeing colleagues become unwell at the heliport area near the scene.

First Responders Receive Treatment Following Decontamination

Hazmat specialists from Albuquerque Fire Rescue were brought in to secure the area and assist with identification efforts for the unknown substance. In total 18 first responders from multiple agencies reported symptoms and were decontaminated on site before being transported to hospital.

University of New Mexico Hospital staff decontaminated 23 people altogether, including the surviving occupant from the home. Most have been released, with two first responders remaining in stable condition under monitoring as of Thursday.

Authorities indicated the substance is believed to transmit via contact rather than being airborne, and tests have ruled out carbon monoxide or natural gas involvement as reported by People. There is currently no indication of any ongoing threat beyond the original scene.

Read more 'GrammaCrackers' Raided During 24/7 Livestream Fundraiser for Grandson's Cancer Treatment in Cruel Prank - Then Goes Back to 'Play The Nether' 'GrammaCrackers' Raided During 24/7 Livestream Fundraiser for Grandson's Cancer Treatment in Cruel Prank - Then Goes Back to 'Play The Nether'

Mountainair Mayor Addresses Questions Over Substance Identity

Mayor Peter Nieto described the incident as deeply affecting the tight-knit community of Mountainair. He confirmed the home was not previously known or flagged for any drug-related issues. In comments on the unidentified material as per Koat Action News, Nieto said 'That's the million-dollar question right now that we don't have answers to.' He also characterised the event by saying a tragedy like this is horrific.

One Instagram reel shared by a verified news account that gained significant attention portrayed the events as a scary situation in New Mexico, highlighting that more than 20 first responders needed hospital care following the call, though precise figures from officials centre on 18 affected emergency personnel.

The tragedy has highlighted the everyday dangers confronting emergency services, particularly when dealing with potential overdose scenes where unknown substances may be present. With Mountainair's population below 1,000, the impact is being felt across the town, which is receiving backup from nearby agencies for emergency cover.

As of Friday 22 May 2026, laboratory work to pinpoint the substance is ongoing, with narcotics possibly involved according to early indications. The health of the affected first responders remains the focus, as the community awaits further updates from state police.