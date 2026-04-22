A deeply emotional courtroom moment unfolded as the family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez came face to face with the legal process for the first time, following murder charges against D4vd, while an unexpected last-minute decision outside the courthouse added a new layer of intrigue to an already closely watched case.

Read more D4vd Allegedly Murdered 14-Year-Old To Protect 'Lucrative' Music Career From Abuse Scandal D4vd Allegedly Murdered 14-Year-Old To Protect 'Lucrative' Music Career From Abuse Scandal

Murder Charges Filed in Celeste Rivas Hernandez Killing Case

D4vd has been formally charged with murder and additional offences linked to the death of teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a case that authorities have described as 'brutal and horrific'. The charges signal that prosecutors believe there is sufficient evidence to pursue a full criminal trial, although proceedings remain at an early stage.

Investigators have not released full details surrounding the circumstances of the killing. However, the severity of the charges has intensified public focus, particularly given the age of the victim and the language used by officials to describe the incident.

What Happened During D4vd's First Court Appearance on Monday

The suspect's first court appearance took place on Monday, marking a procedural step in the criminal justice process. During this hearing, the court formally acknowledged the charges and initiated the legal timeline that will shape the case moving forward.

No plea, bail outcome, or trial schedule has been widely confirmed, indicating that further hearings will be required before the case progresses to a more substantive phase. Such early appearances are typically brief but carry significance in setting the tone for what follows.

Celeste's Family Issues First Public Statement After Charges Filed

Celeste's family attended the hearing, presenting a quiet but powerful presence inside the courtroom. Their attendance underscored the personal toll of the case, as they continue to seek answers and accountability.

Following the filing of charges, the family made their first public statement. As reported by ABC7, their remarks reflected grief and a demand for justice after the loss of the teenager. The statement marks a transition from private mourning to public engagement, drawing wider attention to the human impact behind the legal proceedings.

Cancelled Press Conference Raises Questions Outside Court

A press conference had been scheduled to take place outside the courthouse, where the family's legal representative was expected to address the media. However, the appearance was abruptly cancelled without a detailed explanation.

The sudden change has prompted questions about the timing and reasoning behind the decision, particularly as public interest in the case continues to grow. No official clarification has been provided, leaving the development open to interpretation.

Celeste Murder Case Trends Across Social and News Platforms

The case has quickly gained traction across both traditional media and digital platforms. Coverage has expanded as new details emerge, while social media activity has amplified public awareness.

According to TMZ TikTok, online engagement has surged following confirmation that D4vd has been charged, with users closely tracking developments and sharing reactions in real time, as the prosecutor stated that 'D4vd, legally David Anthony Burke, has been charged with the brutal murder of 14-year-old Celeste, including first-degree murder with special circumstances such as lying in wait, financial gain, and killing a witness'.

@tmz 🚨 D4vd has been charged with first-degree murder with special circumstances in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas—making him eligible for the death penalty—along with charges of lewd acts with a child under 14 and mutilation of a body. Prosecutors allege he killed her on April 23, 2025 after she was last seen at his home, and that her body was later found in bags in his Tesla, with the motive tied to silencing her as a witness to protect his career. ♬ original sound - TMZ - TMZ

As the investigation continues and court proceedings advance, further developments are expected to shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez and the case against D4vd.