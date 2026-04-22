Gabrielle Carrington, better known online as RIELLEUK, has become the focus of a high-profile criminal case following a collision in Westminster in the early hours of Sunday, 19 April. Carrington, a former X Factor finalist, lifestyle influencer, and entrepreneur, is accused of driving her Mercedes into three people, including fellow influencer and model, Klaudia Zakrzewska, 29, known to her followers as Klaudia Glam.

Carrington was arrested on the scene and has since appeared in court charged with attempted murder. She has sparked a wave of public fury after making a 'heart shape pose' to the public gallery, with critics arguing that the gesture shows Carrington's total lack of remorse. Zakrzewska remains in critical condition, while another victim has been described as suffering 'life-changing injuries.'

Controversial Gesture in the Dock

On Tuesday, 21 April, Carrington appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court, where she was remanded in custody. As she was led from the dock to the cells, she made a 'heart shape pose' to her family. The gesture, captured in a courtroom sketch, has provoked anger online, with critics arguing it demonstrated a lack of remorse given the seriousness of the charges. She is facing attempted murder charges causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, dangerous driving and drink driving.

District Judge Nina Tempia ordered that Carrington remain in custody until the next court hearing at the Old Bailey on 19 May 2026. The influencer did not enter any pleas during Tuesday's court hearing, ITV News reported.

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Details of the Soho Crash

Based on reports and footage circulating online, Carrington and Zakrzewska were involved in a heated exchange before the collision. At approximately 4:30 AM, Carrington stepped away and headed to her car.

In video footage, a bystander can be heard screaming, 'Don't run her over,' before Carrington's car accelerated toward the crowd. She crashed into three people, including Zakrzewska, who sustained the most severe injury.

"Influencer" RielleUK has been arrested after ploughing her car into three innocent people on Argyll Street in central London.



This happened in the early hours this morning.



A woman in her 30s is now in a critical condition in hospital.



A man in his 50s - who was simply a… https://t.co/VPwe5vVE54 pic.twitter.com/USiSbvuaVb — British Intel (@TheBritishIntel) April 19, 2026

As outlined in court by prosecutor Rizwan Amin, Sky News reported: 'CCTV show that Ms Carrington had arrived in Argyll Street in her car, which was nearby to the Inca nightclub.' He added, 'During this time, she seemed to have an altercation with a male as she exited her car.'

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The prosecutor said that the altercation escalated and that security staff tried to intervene, but Carrington re-entered her vehicle. Armin said, the vehicle 'immediately moved off and sharply mounted the pavement.'

He continued: 'During this manoeuvre, the vehicle has struck Ms Zakrzewska who was positioned to the front side of the vehicle and she was dragged forwards and dropped between the vehicle and a metal bike rack.'

He said that Zakrzewska was underneath the vehicle, and when Carrington reversed the car, Zakrzewska emerged from under the vehicle, who was further dragged.

The prosecutor also identified the two other victims, a security member of staff, named Anoush Chyche, who suffered 'life-changing injuries' and Latisha Armstrong, who sustained a fractured bone in her wrist.

Netizens' Reaction to the 'Heart Pose'

Following Carrington's court appearance, the sketch of her 'heart shape pose' was released to the public and has since circulated online. One post by X user BASEDANDBOUGIE (@basedandbougie) read: 'UNBELIEVABLE! Murderer Rielle pulls out a love heart hand signal whilst in court. We live amongst wicked tramps.'

🚨UNBELIEVABLE!



Murderer Rielle pulls out a love heart hand signal whilst in court.



We live amongst wicked tramps. pic.twitter.com/W18QlIhF4j — BASEDANDBOUGIE (@basedandbougie) April 21, 2026

Many echoed the same sentiment. One said, 'It's disrespectful to the court and the injured and their families. She has ruined other people's lives. Shame on her family for supporting her. If one of my family did this, they would have reason to fear me, not send me heart signs.' Another wrote: 'Dat BBL cutting oxygen to her brain.'

As of now, Zakrzewska remains in critical condition. Her mother has asked for prayers for her daughter as the family faces what she described as an 'unimaginably difficult time.'