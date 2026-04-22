Seven months after 14 year old Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found dead inside a Tesla car linked to singer D4vd, also known as David Anthony Burke, the case has moved from a quiet investigation into a very public storm. The delay in filing charges has left many uneasy, raising questions that now reach beyond the suspect himself.

Online, the conversation has grown louder and more direct. Some people believe those close to the singer may have known more than they have said. Others point to the timeline and say it simply does not make sense.

D4vd has pleaded not guilty to murder. Even so, the slow progress of the case and the silence from people around him have created a gap now filled with suspicion, anger and fear.

A Timeline that Fuels Doubt

Celeste Rivas Hernandez was discovered dead, her remains already in a stage of decomposition, in September last year inside what was described as an abandoned Tesla. Formal murder charges, however, were only filed on Monday, seven months after the incident.

As reported by the Associated Press, the story traces back to 2022 when D4vd's song 'Romantic Homicide' went viral on TikTok. It was followed by accusations that he began sexually abusing Hernandez on 7 September 2023, according to prosecutors from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

Court documents describe the teenager as a 'runaway' who had been living with the 21 year old American singer in Los Angeles. On 5 April 2024, Hernandez was reported missing from her home in Lake Elsinore.

Even with a detailed timeline, the gap between events and charges has been hard for many to accept. Questions remain about what happened in those early days and whether key details were missed or kept back.

Social Media Turns on Inner Circle

Speculation online has taken a sharper edge. A widely shared post on X, first highlighted by user 'chaogotchi,' claims that people close to D4vd may have been aware of circumstances surrounding Hernandez's death.

The post points to what it describes as a pattern of silence and possible protection, although no official evidence has backed these claims. Still, it has struck a nerve with users who feel the case has not been fully transparent.

Read more Celeste Rivas Cause of Death Mystery Deepens as D4vd Arrested in Teen Murder Probe — Here's What We Know Celeste Rivas Cause of Death Mystery Deepens as D4vd Arrested in Teen Murder Probe — Here's What We Know

The reaction has been immediate. Some are calling for a wider investigation, while others are demanding accountability from anyone who might have known more. One user wrote, 'behind every child molester is a community of enablers who will hide them from accountability.'

the d4vd case is even worse when you remember his friends knew and were covering it up for him — ️violet 🫧 (@chaogotchi) April 20, 2026

Why the Charges Took Months

The delay has also drawn scrutiny from both legal experts and the public. According to CNN, prosecutors waited until they had solid forensic evidence and a clearer timeline before filing charges, something they say is typical in complex homicide cases.

Authorities pointed to the need for lab results, digital records and interviews that could stand up in court. Moving too quickly, they argued, could risk the case falling apart later.

That explanation has done little to calm concerns. For many, seven months feels like a long time when a young life has been lost under uncertain circumstances.

A Plea of Not Guilty and What It Means

D4vd's not guilty plea adds another layer to the case. He faces charges of mutilation of human remains, sexually abusing a child and first degree murder. The plea signals the case is likely heading to trial, where evidence and testimony will be examined in full view of the public.

According to the BBC News, the defence maintains that the evidence does not prove intent or direct responsibility for Hernandez's death. Legal teams are expected to challenge the prosecution's timeline and how events have been interpreted.

For now, the plea keeps the case open and contested. It also means the questions surrounding the incident are unlikely to fade any time soon.

A Case Shaped By Silence and Suspicion

Investigators have not said that friends or associates are under formal investigation. Even so, the lack of clear answers has allowed speculation to grow.

Public trust has been shaken not only by the crime itself, but by the sense that important voices have stayed quiet. In cases like this, silence can carry as much weight as evidence.

The case now stands at a turning point. Inside the courtroom, facts will carry the day. Outside it, public opinion continues to form its own version of events, shaped as much by doubt as by what is known.