Winning the World Cup should have marked nothing but celebration for Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend, Inés García Santos. Instead, the couple have found themselves at the centre of another social media storm after unverified claims about García's dating history resurfaced online.

Viral posts accusing the influencer of leaving an alleged long term boyfriend for the Spanish football sensation have sparked fierce criticism, despite García publicly denying the allegations and no evidence emerging to support the claims.

Viral Rumours About García's Past Relationship Spread Online

The latest controversy erupted as Spain celebrated its World Cup victory over Argentina, with millions of football fans closely following Yamal's personal life alongside his success on the pitch.

A widely shared post on X claimed García had abandoned a boyfriend after receiving attention from the Barcelona star. The post imagined a scenario in which a woman supposedly left a stable relationship the moment a famous footballer contacted her, describing it as an example of 'hypergamy'.

The post quickly divided opinion, with many users treating the claim as fact despite the absence of verified evidence.

García has already addressed the rumour directly. Responding to speculation on social media, she rejected claims that she had ended a five year relationship with a man named Gonzalo before dating Yamal.

'I wasn't going to say anything or give this topic any attention at all,' she wrote.

She continued by questioning where the story had originated, asking when it had ever been confirmed that she had been in a five-year relationship with her friend Gonzalo before supposedly leaving him for someone else.

To date, no credible evidence has emerged confirming the allegation, and the claim remains unverified.

Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend leaving her previous boyfriend of five years to date Lamine Yamal is resurfacing online. This world is brutal😬 pic.twitter.com/8tKlYTWZtT — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) July 21, 2026

Online Critics Launch Personal Attacks

Despite García's public denial, criticism continued to spread across social media following Spain's World Cup celebrations.

One viral post read: 'She thought she dug gold. But she's as replaceable as a towel after the game.'

She thought she dug gold. But she's as replaceable as a towel after the game.https://t.co/vY3LpfHZ0k — ChillGorilla (@achillgorilla) July 20, 2026

Another user wrote: 'Not a 10/10 she's like an 8, then considering she basically cheats on her 5 year relationship takes her down to like 5.'

A third added: 'Now she's gonna get dumped by the soccer star. What goes around comes around. Lol. Competition is fair.'

now she's gonna get dumped by the soccer star. what goes around comes around. lol



competition is fair. — Pat S. (@PatrickS6131981) July 20, 2026

Others defended García, arguing that internet users were attacking her based entirely on speculation rather than verified facts.

The backlash comes only days after another viral clip from the World Cup celebrations attracted more than 17 million views. In the footage, Yamal briefly places his mobile phone into García's bag before walking away, prompting some viewers to question their relationship.

However, longer videos from the celebrations showed the pair hugging, kissing and celebrating together, while both later shared affectionate photographs on Instagram with the World Cup trophy.

Although the rumours continue to circulate online, there is currently no confirmed evidence that García left a long term boyfriend to begin a relationship with Yamal.

Public appearances, affectionate social media exchanges and García's own statements all suggest the couple remain together and continue to dismiss the speculation surrounding their relationship.