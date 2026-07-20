Read more Ferran Torres Net Worth and Salary: What Spain's 2026 World Cup Final Goalscorer Earns at Barcelona Ferran Torres Net Worth and Salary: What Spain's 2026 World Cup Final Goalscorer Earns at Barcelona

Ferran Torres has become Spain's World Cup hero after scoring the winner against Argentina, but interest in his love life has also surged as fans ask whether the Barcelona forward is currently single.

Torres is currently believed to be single, based on recent reports and his public social media activity. The Spain forward has not publicly confirmed a new relationship since his reported split from Martina Hunter, the Barcelona-based model and fashion stylist he was linked to earlier this year.

That renewed curiosity comes after Torres delivered the biggest goal of his career, coming off the bench to score in the 106th minute as Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. After the match, Torres said the moment felt bigger than him.

Este gol es el de todo un país 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/yqFfG3nSYL — Ferran Torres (@FerranTorres20) July 20, 2026

'I think in the end the goal came from 47 million people, not just those of us that are here,' he told FIFA's host broadcasters. 'Today destiny was written, it was made for us to win.'

Who Is Sira Martínez?

Before his reported romance with Martina Hunter, Torres was in a long-term relationship with Sira Martínez, a professional equestrian and the daughter of former Spain manager Luis Enrique.

Sira competes in show jumping and is a member of the Barcelona Royal Polo Club. She also has a strong social media following, often sharing equestrian content, lifestyle photos and glimpses of her sporting career.

Torres and Sira reportedly began dating in 2021, during his time at Manchester City. Their relationship continued after he moved to Barcelona, making them one of Spain's most followed young sports couples.

Reports in 2023 claimed the pair had ended their relationship after around two years together. Sira was said to be focusing on her horse-riding career, while Torres kept his private life largely out of the spotlight.

Neither has spoken in detail about the breakup.

What Happened With Martina Hunter?

Torres was later linked to Martina Alguero, better known online as Martina Hunter. Martina is a Barcelona-based stylist, model and digital content creator represented by Medea Management. Her social media presence focuses on fashion, travel and lifestyle, and she has reportedly worked with brands including Nike, Adidas and Maison Margiela.

Speculation around Torres and Martina grew in the summer of 2026 after they were reportedly seen together on holiday in Ibiza. Spanish media reports claimed they began seeing each other around May, but the pair never publicly confirmed they were dating. Unlike many footballer-influencer relationships, theirs remained mostly private and was not labelled on social media.

By July, reports suggested the romance had already ended. Fans then noticed that Torres and Martina had unfollowed each other on Instagram, fuelling further breakup rumours.

Football Now Takes Centre Stage

Whatever his relationship status, Torres is now being celebrated for his football rather than his romances. His extra-time winner against Argentina came after a difficult tournament in which he said he had faced criticism. The goal was his first of the competition and could not have arrived at a bigger moment.

'A huge relief,' he said after scoring. 'I've been criticised throughout the whole tournament but, as I said before, destiny was written.'

⭐️🇪🇸 Ferran Torres receives the FIFA Man of the Match Award for the World Cup Final. 💥 pic.twitter.com/Du6Mp9sib1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2026

For now, Torres appears focused on Spain's triumph and his role in one of the defining moments of the 2026 World Cup. As for his love life, the answer is less dramatic: Ferran Torres is not publicly known to be dating anyone at the moment.