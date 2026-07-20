The 2026 FIFA World Cup final promised football history, but before Spain and Argentina even kicked a ball, it was Tom Cruise who became one of the night's biggest talking points.

While some applauded his enthusiasm and even praised him for calling the sport 'football' rather than 'soccer', many others branded the moment 'tone deaf', arguing that an American movie star addressing a largely Spanish-speaking football audience perfectly summed up what they saw as an increasingly Hollywood-style World Cup.

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Tom Cruise World Cup Speech

Standing on the pitch at New York New Jersey Stadium before kick-off, Cruise delivered an emotional speech reflecting on the month-long tournament.

'Thirty days ago, nations began a journey. They crossed oceans. They crossed borders. They crossed cultures. And together, they showed us why this game belongs to the world,' he said.

Describing football as 'a language spoken without words', Cruise praised the tournament for bringing people together across cultures.

He concluded by telling supporters: 'As we gather for one final chapter, let us celebrate a tournament that brought the world together. Let us celebrate each other. This is football. This is unity and this, this is greatness.'

His speech followed an elaborate opening ceremony featuring Jennifer Hudson's rendition of 'The Star-Spangled Banner', while Robbie Williams performed FIFA's official anthem 'Desire' alongside Nicole Scherzinger and Laura Pausini. IShowSpeed and Post Malone also entertained fans before kick-off.

The pre-match production transformed the stadium into a showcase of American landmarks before workers hurriedly dismantled the stage, delaying the start of the final by several minutes.

Fans Questioned Why Cruise Was Part of the Show

Although some viewers appreciated Cruise referring to the sport as 'football,' many questioned why the actor was speaking at the biggest match in world football.

One fan on X wrote: 'Bro just called it Football.'

Another added: 'Well at least he doesn't say soccer.'

A third posted: 'He called it "Football". I'm satisfied with my love for him even more.'

However, the praise was quickly drowned out by criticism.

One viral post read: 'Tom Cruise giving the worst, most American speech ever to a crowd full of South Americans and Spanish-speaking fans sums "USA" up.'

Tom Cruise giving the worst, most American speech ever to a crowd full of South Americans and Spanish speaking fans sums 'USA' up pic.twitter.com/38rbBvgVu2 — Football HQ (@FootballHQ) July 19, 2026

Another user wrote: 'Tom Cruise before the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina starts. Interesting speech about togetherness and unity while the division instigator Trump is in the audience.'

Others were even harsher.

'I don't remember reading anything about Tom Cruise having a new movie coming out,' one person joked, suggesting the appearance felt more like a film promotion than a football celebration.

Another wrote: 'It has been the most racist, biased, expensive World Cup ever. It has been a disgrace.'

Many simply questioned FIFA's decision to hand the microphone to a Hollywood actor instead of someone closely connected with football.

'Why was his speech necessary at a football game?' one Reddit user asked, while another wrote: 'What does Tom Cruise have anything to do with the World Cup?'

Spain edged Argentina 1-0 after extra time to lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy for the second time. However, for many fans, the debate over Cruise's appearance, FIFA's Hollywood-inspired production and the tournament's increasingly entertainment-focused direction continued long after the final whistle.