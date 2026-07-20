Shakira's World Cup moment with Ferran Torres sent Gerard Piqué back into the conversation almost instantly, after the singer was photographed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final in what fans read as a pointed, if harmless, bit of football theatre.

Shakira was on hand in New Jersey on 19 July 2026 for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, where Spain beat Argentina 1-0 and Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal before receiving the Man of the Match award from Shakira and Kevin Hart.

The Colombian singer's brief interaction with Torres, including a warm shoulder rub as he celebrated, was enough to set social media off, with a wave of fans dragging her former partner Gerard Piqué into the frame.

The news came after Shakira had already spent much of this year reflecting publicly on the split that followed her 11-year relationship with Piqué, which ended in June 2022. That history, and the very public nature of the breakup, explains why a simple post-match photo could still generate a small internet storm, because with these two, nothing ever stays simple for long.

Read more 'He Sacrificed Himself': Spain Boss Reveals Shocking Truth Behind Lamine Yamal's World Cup Role 'He Sacrificed Himself': Spain Boss Reveals Shocking Truth Behind Lamine Yamal's World Cup Role

Why Fans Keep Bringing up Piqué

Some of the reaction was pure online mischief, the kind that spreads because it is easy, familiar and just a little bit nasty.

One X user joked, as quoted by the Daily Mail and repeated in coverage of the moment, 'Shakira handing him MOTM... Torres [is] winning on and off the pitch tonight.'

Another wrote, 'Torres won her heart... he's gonna eat good.'

That kind of comment says less about Torres, who has no real connection to the gossip, and more about how durable the Shakira-Piqué story remains.

Even three years after the split, the pair still summon instant reaction online, part football nostalgia, part tabloid shorthand, part the usual social media nonsense that turns a smile into a saga.

Shakira World Cup Link Runs Deeper

Shakira's association with the World Cup goes back long before this final.

She met Piqué during the making of the 2010 FIFA World Cup anthem 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)', a connection that later became one of the most public celebrity relationships in football.

In a 2024 interview, Shakira said she had put her career on hold so Piqué could continue playing for FC Barcelona, adding, 'There was a lot of sacrifice for love.'

She also said that moving through heartbreak changed her outlook, describing the lessons as painful but clarifying, and insisting she came out stronger than she once believed.

That theme came through again in her recent interviews, where she said, 'Behind every experience in life, there's a lesson, and we have to be grateful for every lesson, even the people who leave scars.'

She also credited motherhood with carrying her through the hardest stretch of her life, saying, 'When your world collapses, you have to get up and pay the bills and still prepare breakfast and take your kids to school. Life needs to go on.'

The Story Behind the Photo

Shakira's two sons, Milan and Sasha, remain central to how she talks about resilience and recovery, and she has repeatedly described motherhood as the thing that gave her strength when the breakup became messy and relentless in public.

That is the real reason this World Cup moment landed so hard online. It was not just a celebrity photo, but a reminder of a split that never quite stopped being gossip fodder, despite the years that have passed.

The former couple's separation in 2022 came with a joint statement asking for privacy, followed by a custody battle and Shakira's eventual move to Miami with the children later that year.

None of that was visible in the stadium photographs, of course, but the internet did what it always does, filled in the blanks, laughed a bit, and went straight for the ex