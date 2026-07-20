A split second was all it took to overshadow one of football's biggest nights.

While Spain celebrated a hard-fought 1,0 victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, millions of viewers were watching something entirely different. A viral clip from the post-match medal ceremony appeared to show Argentina defender Cristian Romero walking straight past US President Donald Trump without shaking his hand, igniting fierce debate across social media.

The Cristian Romero Donald Trump handshake has since become one of the tournament's most talked-about moments, not because of what was said, but because nothing appeared to be said at all.

🚨 CRISTIAN ROMERO 🇦🇷 N’A PAS SERRÉ LA MAIN DE DONALD TRUMP 🇺🇸 AU MOMENT DE LA REMISE DES MÉDAILLES ! 🤝❌



Le défenseur argentin a d’abord serré la main de Gianni Infantino avant de continuer tout droit sans regarder le président américain ni lui serrer la main.



Il a ensuite… pic.twitter.com/b81DEKbd4p — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) July 20, 2026

What the Viral Video Appears to Show

The controversy unfolded during the Argentina World Cup medal ceremony as the runners-up queued to collect their medals.

Broadcast footage shows Romero approaching the line of dignitaries before greeting FIFA president Gianni Infantino. He then appeared to acknowledge Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum as he continued along the stage.

Standing between them was Donald Trump.

Rather than making eye contact or extending his hand towards the US president, Romero appeared to keep looking ahead and walked straight past him. The entire exchange lasted only a moment, but clips from multiple camera angles spread rapidly online, prompting viewers to replay the footage frame by frame.

The Cristian Romero viral video quickly became one of the biggest World Cup final viral moments, with football supporters and political observers offering wildly different interpretations.

Why The Internet Cannot Agree

The clip has divided opinion because there is no definitive evidence explaining Romero's actions.

Some viewers believe the defender deliberately avoided Trump after apparently greeting the other dignitaries on stage. Others argue medal ceremonies move quickly, players are focused on collecting their medals, and split-second interactions can easily be misread.

At the time of writing, Romero has not publicly addressed the incident, and there has been no official confirmation that he intentionally ignored the US president. Whether Cristian Romero snubbed Donald Trump therefore remains a matter of speculation, not fact.

That uncertainty is precisely what has kept the conversation alive.

Cristian Romero (Argentinian football player) shaking the hands with everyone but ignoring trump pic.twitter.com/dkqky7WxLy — ゛ (@saficnation) July 19, 2026

A Tense Atmosphere Before the Ceremony

The handshake debate did not happen in isolation.

Throughout the Donald Trump World Cup final appearance, the atmosphere inside MetLife Stadium was already tense. Large sections of the crowd booed the US president when he appeared on the stadium's giant screens before kick-off, and similar reactions could be heard when he later walked onto the pitch.

By the time Argentina's players climbed the podium, emotions inside the stadium were already running high, adding another layer of scrutiny to every interaction captured by television cameras.

Another Viral Moment on the Podium

Romero's interaction was not the only clip to dominate post-match discussion.

After Spain lifted the World Cup trophy, another widely shared video appeared to show Trump remaining on the presentation stage longer than some viewers expected before eventually stepping aside. FIFA president Gianni Infantino was also visible during the celebrations, leading to further online discussion about the flow of the trophy presentation.

Together, the two moments shifted attention away from Spain's triumph and towards the medal ceremony itself.

Football Took A Back Seat

Romero's evening had already been difficult before the handshake clip emerged.

The Tottenham Hotspur defender started the final but was substituted in the 70th minute for Facundo Medina as Argentina chased an equaliser. Spain ultimately held on to secure a 1,0 victory, ending Lionel Scaloni's side's hopes of defending their world title.

Ordinarily, Romero's performance would have been one of the main talking points after the match. Instead, the spotlight moved almost instantly to a few seconds on the presentation stage.

What We Know, and What We Do Not

The footage clearly shows Romero greeting Gianni Infantino before continuing along the line of dignitaries. It also appears to show no visible handshake or eye contact with Donald Trump.

What the video does not reveal is Romero's intent.

Without a statement from the defender himself, there is no way to know whether the moment reflected a deliberate decision, an innocent oversight, or simply the fast pace of a crowded medal ceremony.

That unanswered question has transformed the Cristian Romero handshake controversy into one of the biggest off-field stories of the World Cup.

Combined with the reaction to Trump throughout the evening, including reports of Donald Trump booed at the World Cup atmosphere inside MetLife Stadium, the clip continues to fuel debate well beyond the final whistle.

For now, the viral footage remains open to interpretation. Whether viewers see a political statement or a simple misunderstanding, one thing is beyond dispute: a moment lasting only a few seconds has become one of the defining images of the 2026 World Cup final.