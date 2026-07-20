Spain's 16-year wait for another World Cup title came down to a single moment deep into extra time, when Ferran Torres, who had gone the entire tournament without scoring, finally found the net. The forward picked the biggest possible stage to end that drought.

His strike instantly made him one of the most talked-about footballers in the world. Here's what you should know about the Spanish forward and winger who scored the only goal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Who Is Ferran Torres? Inside The Barcelona Forward's Life Off The Pitch

Ferran Torres was born on 29 February 2000 in Foios, a small town near Valencia, Spain, making him 26 at the time of the final. He came through Valencia's youth academy before moving to Manchester City and then Barcelona, where he now plays.

Away from football, Torres has reportedly pursued postgraduate studies in Management Sciences at Esade Business School in Barcelona, balancing academic study with life as an elite athlete. Torres has also used his profile to speak about the mental side of professional football.

He appeared in Netflix's 'LaLiga: Más Allá del Gol', a docuseries that showed him in psychology sessions discussing the pressures that come with the game.

Torres was reportedly fresh from a breakup. According to Spanish journalist Javi de Hoyos, he recently split from model and influencer Martina Hunter. The breakup reportedly happened just days before the World Cup final.

'I have spoken with people close to both of them, and they confirm that the romance is over, at least for now. Ferran is currently enjoying being single at the World Cup,' de Hoyos said.

Neither has publicly addressed their split, but they have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Torres was introduced as a 62nd-minute substitute for Mikel Oyarzabal after starting the World Cup final on the bench.

How Ferran Torres Scored Spain's World Cup-Winning Goal

Spain and Argentina were still level deep into extra time when Torres finally broke the deadlock in the 106th minute, delivering the goal that decided the entire final. It was his first goal of the tournament, arriving at the moment it mattered most.

By then, Argentina had been reduced to 10 men after Enzo Fernández was sent off, leaving the defending champions to play the rest of extra time a player short. Torres capitalised, sealing a 1-0 win that gave Spain its second World Cup title and its first in 16 years.

The final was described as one of the tightest in tournament history. However, although the score remained goalless until extra time, Spain controlled much of the match.

Commentator Peter Drury suggested it was 'perhaps the most one-sided World Cup final ever', referring to Spain's play despite the lack of goals.

Trump Backed Messi Before Kick-Off, But Spain Took The Trophy

Read more Argentina vs Spain: Inside the Emotional Times Square Takeover as Messi Reportedly Faces His 'Last World Cup' Argentina vs Spain: Inside the Emotional Times Square Takeover as Messi Reportedly Faces His 'Last World Cup'

The result also closed the loop on a moment from earlier in the day.

Speaking ahead of kick-off, US President Donald Trump had refused to pick a side outright but repeatedly praised Lionel Messi, saying it was 'hard to bet against him' and calling one of his assists 'exactly perfect'.

The comments spread online, with some social media users joking that Trump's remarks might jinx Argentina's chances rather than boost them.

In the end, Spain denied Messi a second consecutive World Cup title despite Trump's praise before kick-off.