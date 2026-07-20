Javier Bardem turned Spain's World Cup celebration into a political moment after calling Gaza a 'full genocide' and agreeing that the Spain-Argentina final could be read as a proxy clash over Israel and Palestine.

The Oscar-winning Spanish actor was seen in the crowd at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday as Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 to reclaim the World Cup trophy after 16 years.

Hours after the final, Bardem joined journalist Mehdi Hasan for a live conversation from his hotel room, where the pair discussed Spain's victory, Argentina's performance, Donald Trump's presence at the trophy ceremony and the politics surrounding the match.

Javier Bardem: ".. its a full genocide & its been documented as such"



Following Spains triumph @mehdirhasan asks Javier about how the final became a proxy for Israel versus Palestine. Watch the full interview here: https://t.co/TUPnlVvOWo pic.twitter.com/MgZCeL2zx7 — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) July 20, 2026

Spain won the final through Ferran Torres' extra-time goal in the 106th minute, ending Argentina's reign as defending champions. But for Bardem, the night also carried political meaning beyond football.

Was Spain vs Argentina a Proxy Final?

Hasan asked Bardem whether the final could be seen as a symbolic Israel-Palestine match, given Argentina's close association with pro-Israel leaders and Spain's outspoken criticism of Israel's war in Gaza. Bardem said that reading was not wrong, while stressing that political leaders do not always represent the views of their people.

'But it's true that at this high level of encountering and conflict, it's true that when a president is supporting so openly a person who is a war criminal like Netanyahu, then you want to really support the other team,' Bardem said.

Argentine President Javier Milei has described himself as strongly pro-Israel, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his government were seen as backing Argentina. Spain, meanwhile, has been among the European countries most critical of Israel's actions in Gaza.

'A Full Genocide'

Bardem said it was unfair to reduce Argentina to Milei's politics, just as it would be wrong to assume all Americans support Trump. He added that Milei's support for what he called 'a full genocide' should not be treated as representative of all Argentinians.

'I don't think it's fair because there are many people from Argentina that really don't support Milei, as many people in the States that don't support Trump,' he said.

The actor also argued that criticism of Netanyahu and Israel's far-right ministers should not be confused with antisemitism. He said people must be able to speak out against the war in Gaza and against leaders such as Netanyahu and Itamar Ben-Gvir without attacking Jewish people as a whole.

Trump Trophy Moment Also Mocked

Bardem and Hasan also laughed about Trump's appearance during the trophy presentation. The actor joked that the Spanish players appeared to be waiting for Trump to leave the stage so they could take their team photo without him.

Spain’s players refused to celebrate with Trump after the U.S. president attempted to insert himself into the middle of their victory photo. He was politely pushed aside. pic.twitter.com/x82yxxCZgw — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) July 20, 2026

'He wanted to be in the picture,' Bardem said, adding that he felt proud when the players seemed to wait him out.

The moment quickly became part of the wider online reaction to Spain's win, with critics mocking Trump's presence during what was supposed to be the players' celebration.

Read more Trump 'Hijacks' Spain's World Cup Trophy Celebration Despite FIFA Chief Trying to Pull Him off Stage Trump 'Hijacks' Spain's World Cup Trophy Celebration Despite FIFA Chief Trying to Pull Him off Stage

Bardem Says Global Opinion Is Shifting

Bardem said he was moved by the amount of support Spain received around the world during the final. He suggested that some of that support came from growing anger over Israel's actions in Gaza and wider sympathy for Palestinians.

'I am glad that the shift is happening in the people's reaction,' he said, arguing that the suffering witnessed in Gaza had become impossible for many people to ignore.

For Bardem, Spain's victory was not only a sporting triumph. It became a moment where football, celebrity and global outrage over Palestine collided on one of the world's biggest stages.