Spain waited years to lift football's biggest prize again, but within minutes of their triumph, the spotlight had shifted away from the players and onto Donald Trump.

As captain Rodri prepared to raise the World Cup trophy following Spain's dramatic 1-0 victory over Argentina, the US president remained on the winners' podium despite apparent attempts by FIFA President Gianni Infantino to usher him away.

The awkward exchange quickly exploded across social media, with critics accusing Trump of hijacking one of football's most iconic celebrations.

Spain's Historic Triumph Was Quickly Overshadowed

Spain secured their second World Cup title after edging defending champions Argentina 1-0 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Ferran Torres emerged as the hero after scoring the decisive goal in extra time following Enzo Fernández's red card, while Lionel Messi and Argentina were left heartbroken after failing to find an equaliser.

After the final whistle, attention turned to the traditional trophy presentation. Trump joined FIFA President Gianni Infantino on the pitch to hand the famous gold trophy to Spain captain Rodri in front of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and a worldwide television audience estimated to exceed one billion viewers.

However, instead of stepping aside once the presentation was complete, Trump stayed on the podium as Spain prepared for the defining image of their triumph.

Television footage appeared to show Infantino gesturing for the president to move away, while Trump remained beside the players as confetti burst into the air and the squad celebrated around him.

The president of FIFA tried to get Trump off stage and he wouldn’t leave… such a weird and awkward moment. He’s a loser pic.twitter.com/RiXpgeOvEW — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 19, 2026

Viral Videos Spark Fresh Criticism

Clips of the celebration spread rapidly online, with many viewers claiming Trump had attempted to insert himself into Spain's historic achievement.

One widely shared post read: 'Beyond pathetic. Trump wouldn't leave the podium during Spain's World Cup trophy celebration until FIFA President Gianni Infantino pulled him away.'

Another user commented: 'He won't leave. They are trying to get him out of there but he won't leave.'

Others described the moment as a 'circus,' while another viral post labelled it a 'worldwide humiliation' after claiming Trump refused to leave despite Infantino directing him away from the stage.

The incident closely resembled last year's Club World Cup final, also held at MetLife Stadium. Following Chelsea's victory over Paris Saint-Germain, Trump similarly remained on stage during the trophy lift before eventually being repositioned by Infantino. Sunday's repeat prompted many online to point out the similarities between the two ceremonies.

Trump had also been greeted with boos from sections of the crowd when he appeared before kick off and during the trophy presentation, adding another layer of drama to an already closely watched final.

Trump just refusing to leave when they’re lifting the trophy.



Infantino desperately trying to get him to move.



Circus. pic.twitter.com/JABUGKUWXm — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) July 19, 2026

Trump Celebrated America's Role as Host

Despite the criticism surrounding the celebration, Trump used the tournament to praise the United States for hosting what FIFA described as the biggest World Cup in history.

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Speaking during a FIFA reception days before the final, Trump declared that the competition had proved America was now 'a soccer country' and said the tournament had united people from across the globe.

After Sunday's final, he again praised the event, telling reporters that fans from around the world had visited the United States and 'love our country'. He also described the final as an exciting contest and congratulated Spain on their victory.

Even before the match began, Trump floated the idea of the United States hosting another World Cup in the future. During a television interview alongside Infantino, he joked that FIFA should announce another tournament in America immediately because of the competition's huge success.

Throughout the event, Trump repeatedly highlighted what he viewed as America's successful organisation of the month-long competition.