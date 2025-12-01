The actress formerly known as Millie Bobby Brown recently confirmed that her well-known name is not, in fact, her full legal name. The actress stated that her original triple name is Millie Bonnie Brown, a detail that surprised fans and colleagues alike.

The 21-year-old explained that the change to her more recognisable stage name was made, in her words, 'just for s--ts and giggles'. She noted that she had never shared the detail publicly before that moment. The remark added context to a small but long-standing curiosity surrounding her professional name.

Although Millie did not clarify why she selected 'Bobby' as part of her stage identity, many believe the choice is connected to her father, Robert Brown. This explanation has circulated for years and continues to be the most commonly referenced suggestion. The actress has previously demonstrated a pattern of honouring family members through her public branding.

Family Connections and Personal Tributes

Millie's beauty line, Florence by Mills, offers another example of this pattern. Launched in 2019, the brand was named after her grandmother Florence, who played a significant role in shaping Millie's sense of self-expression. In a September 2019 interview with People, the actress described her grandmother as someone who embraced her own style and encouraged authenticity.

Millie said that she related to Florence's approach and wanted the brand to reflect that influence. This connection added further weight to the idea that family links have shaped several aspects of her public persona. It also provided insight into the way the actress has chosen to balance her personal history with her public identity.

Her family ties became even more visible when she married Jake Bongiovi after nearly two years together. The pair held a private wedding in May 2024, keeping the ceremony out of the public eye while celebrating with close family and friends. Their decision to keep the occasion intimate reflected their preference for privacy despite their high-profile lives.

Months later, the couple confirmed their marriage publicly, marking the moment with a more open acknowledgement of their new chapter. In August 2024, Millie updated fans by sharing a photo on Instagram in which she used the full name Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi. The post served as a quiet but clear announcement, highlighting both her marriage and her connection to the Bongiovi family.

A New Name and a New Chapter

Millie's choice to adopt her marital name was widely noted and marked a significant personal milestones. 'Millie Bonnie Bongiovi' is the name she is now asking to be addressed by. Fans reacted strongly to the update, as it represented the next step in her life away from her early years in the public eye.

The actress, whose name was recently in headlines due to an alleged rift with co-star and longtime friend David Harbour, recently wrapped up the final season of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. She recently denied said rift, saying she 'felt safe' working with David Harbour and dismissing bullying rumours ahead of the Stranger Things Season 5 finale.

Speaking on the series that has shaped her career, she recently shared on Instagram, 'This show has given me so much, but most importantly, the most meaningful story to tell, el's. Thank you to the duffers for taking a chance on everything you shouldn't have wanted, a british girl, with a huge family, a lot of energy, a strong point of view, but a heart that would work tirelessly for the character you built.'

Volume 2 of Stranger Things comes out on Christmas Day.