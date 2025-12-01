Zachery Ty Bryan, best known for playing Brad Taylor in the 1990s sitcom Home Improvement, has been arrested once again in Oregon, placing the former child star back under intense public scrutiny. Authorities in Eugene confirmed that Bryan was taken into custody over the weekend for allegedly violating the terms of his probation, which stems from previous domestic violence convictions.

The arrest marks his sixth in five years, a pattern that has brought renewed attention to his legal troubles, personal life and the spike in online searches related to his reported net worth.

Police records indicate that Bryan remains held without bail, with a court appearance expected in the days ahead. The incident has also drawn attention to the simultaneous arrest of his partner, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, who faces multiple charges following the same weekend disturbance.

Details of the Oregon Arrest

According to law enforcement reports, Bryan was detained after officers determined that he had allegedly breached the supervised probation he has been serving since 2023. That probation followed a guilty plea to a fourth-degree felony assault constituting domestic violence.

The latest arrest occurred in Eugene, Oregon, where police responded to an incident that escalated into the apprehension of both Bryan and Cartwright.

Cartwright was booked on five charges that include driving under the influence, three counts of reckless endangering and attempted first-degree assault. She is expected to appear before the court separately as prosecutors assess the next steps in her case. Bryan, meanwhile, has not been offered bail, reflecting the seriousness of his probation status.

This unfolding situation continues to fuel widespread media interest as questions arise about the conditions of Bryan's probation and the circumstances that led to yet another police intervention.

A Timeline of Legal Issues

Bryan's arrest record has grown steadily since 2020. That year, he was taken into custody following a domestic dispute involving Cartwright, later pleading guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault.

Three years later, in 2023, he entered another guilty plea, this time to a fourth-degree felony assault that resulted in his current supervised probation, set to run until October 2026.

Beyond domestic violence cases, Bryan has also faced multiple driving-related arrests. In 2024, he was held in California after a reported collision and later faced charges in Oklahoma for allegedly refusing a sobriety test while driving with a suspended licence.

Earlier this year, in January 2025, he was arrested in Myrtle Beach on second-degree domestic violence allegations. These accumulating cases have consistently kept Bryan in the public eye for reasons far removed from his career beginnings.

Career and Public Image Re-examined

Bryan rose to fame as part of the ensemble cast of Home Improvement, a major television success of the 1990s. His role as the oldest Taylor son made him one of the era's recognisable young actors.

In later years, he worked intermittently in television and film before shifting to production and involvement in tech-related ventures. However, these efforts have often been overshadowed by the continuous legal issues that dominate coverage of his personal life.

As interest in Bryan resurges, many have revisited his on-screen past and the trajectory that followed his early fame.

Zachery Ty Bryan's Net Worth

Following the latest arrest, online searches for Bryan's net worth have climbed sharply, reflecting public curiosity about the financial standing of former child actors who later face legal difficulties.

Bryan's net worth is widely reported as approximately $5 million (£3.7 million), based on estimates from Celebrity Net Worth. There is no verified public information indicating any decline in his net worth, but ongoing legal matters have contributed to sustained attention on his financial status.

This renewed interest highlights a broader pattern in which high-profile arrests often lead to increased scrutiny of a celebrity's past earnings, career shifts and long-term financial stability.