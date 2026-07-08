A student pilot was forced to take control of a plane and land alone after her instructor allegedly opened the aircraft door and jumped out during a training flight in Argentina. The 22-year-old was flying a Cessna C-150 with instructor Leandro Bertazzo, 42, when the incident unfolded near Toledo in the province of Cordoba on Saturday afternoon.

The student, who is believed to have held a pilot's licence but had limited flying experience, told investigators that Bertazzo removed his headset, arranged his belongings, took off his seatbelt and opened the aircraft window before leaving the plane. Despite witnessing the instructor fall from the aircraft, she managed to remain calm, continue flying and return safely to Coronel Olmedo Airport, where the flight had started.

Bertazzo's body was later discovered in a field around 20 minutes after the incident, after the student identified the area where he may have fallen. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, with officials stating that the unusual nature of the incident means they cannot yet provide an explanation.

Student Takes Control After Mid-Air Emergency

The student pilot was carrying out a training flight with Bertazzo, an instructor who had worked at Flying Parrot Cordoba flight school for four years, when the situation suddenly changed. According to the flight school's director Eduardo Alvarez, the instructor appeared to tell the student to continue flying before removing his equipment and leaving the aircraft.

Alvarez explained the conversation he had with the student after the incident, saying: 'At one point Leandro told her, "You know what to do, keep moving forward."'

He added: 'He took his headphones off, arranged his belongings including his mobile phone, took his seatbelt off, opened the door which is very difficult to open and jumped out.

'She sent a message informing about the situation and proceeded to return to the runway to land.'

Flight instructor Leandro Bertazzo jumped out of a plane mid-flight in Argentina 🥴



Pilot Jumps From Plane at 10,000 Feet, left his 22-year-old student alone in the cockpit with almost no experience. pic.twitter.com/Ge4a95wRTL — iCkEdMeL ☀🔎🔥 (@iCkEdMeL) July 8, 2026

The student then completed the flight alone and successfully brought the aircraft back to the airport. Alvarez praised her actions, describing her response as professional despite the circumstances she had experienced.

'She was very shaken, but with complete professionalism she flew the plane to the airfield and made a perfect landing,' he said. 'She maintained a very high level of training and professionalism.'

The flight school director also described Bertazzo as someone who was known for being cheerful and said those around him had not expected him to make such a decision.

'He was always smiling,' Alvarez said, adding that nobody had suspected he was considering such an action.

He said: 'He took this tragic decision on board a plane with a person by his side.

'There's no way to think about it or understand it, but the human mind is so complex, so treacherous. That's why what happened, happened.'

Read more Belgium Stars Caught Mocking Donald Trump After Knocking USA Out Of The World Cup Belgium Stars Caught Mocking Donald Trump After Knocking USA Out Of The World Cup

Investigation Into Unusual Flight Incident

Authorities are continuing to examine what happened during the flight and are looking at several possible explanations for the incident. Officials have said the circumstances are extremely unusual and that they cannot currently confirm why Bertazzo left the aircraft.

One possible area being examined is whether a mechanical issue involving the aircraft's hatch or one of its safety systems may have contributed to the event. Investigators are reviewing the plane's documentation, the flight school's records and communications made while the aircraft was in the air.

Local reports stated that Bertazzo had received neuropsychiatric treatment, although it was reportedly only known by close family members before the incident. Investigators are expected to examine all relevant information as they work to establish what happened during the flight.

UNA ALUMNA ATERRIZÓ SOLA TRAS LA CAÍDA DE SU INSTRUCTOR EN CÓRDOBA



Leandro Andrés Bertazzo, instructor de vuelo de 42 años, fue hallado muerto en una zona rural de Córdoba, Argentina. Según declaró una alumna de 22 años, el hombre abrió la puerta de un Cessna C-150 y se arrojó… pic.twitter.com/6Ub3KITVg8 — Montevideo Portal (@portalmvd) July 7, 2026

Bertazzo had previously described himself online as a former commercial pilot in Chile. Before flying with the 22-year-old student, he had already taken another student out for a flight earlier on the same day.

The student's ability to safely handle the aircraft after the instructor's departure has been highlighted by Alvarez, who described her as 'very clear, decisive, mature and professional'.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities attempt to understand the events that led to the instructor's death and how the student managed to bring the plane safely back to the runway following the emergency.