Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32, Vitor de Freitas Goncalves, 27, and Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42, have been charged with homicide following the death of 21-year-old Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, who fell around 130 feet from a bridge in Brazil after allegedly being launched without being attached to safety ropes.

The suspects are at the centre of a criminal investigation into the fatal jump at Ponte do Esqueleto, known as 'Skeleton Bridge', in Limeira, São Paulo state. The case intensified after reports that two of the men allegedly left the area following the fatal fall. Investigators allege a breakdown in safety procedures allowed Rodrigues de Freitas to be released without being connected to the rope system designed to protect participants.

The Three Instructors Facing Charges

Brazilian media reports identified Egoroff, Goncalves and Cintra as the three instructors charged in connection with the student's death.

Authorities have not released further details about their backgrounds. However, investigators say the men were directly involved in preparing Rodrigues de Freitas for the jump and overseeing the launch procedure. They are believed to be the instructors seen in video footage recorded moments before the fatal fall.

According to Brazilian media reports cited by the New York Post, one of the jump operators told investigators he had only been called in to help lift Rodrigues de Freitas before the jump, while authorities continue examining the specific responsibilities of each man.

What Investigators Allege Happened

According to ABC News, investigator Andrea Levy said the men acknowledged that Rodrigues de Freitas was not attached to any safety ropes when she jumped.

'They do not remember whether they forgot to attach the ropes, or who was supposed to do it, or who failed to check. But the fact is the ropes were not attached to her', Levy said.

Following reports cited by the New York Post, two of the suspects told investigators they experienced a 'blackout' and could not remember whether the rope had been attached. Investigators are now trying to determine who was responsible for attaching the equipment and carrying out the final safety inspection.

Reports Claim Two Instructors Left The Area

Reports cited by the New York Post said two accused allegedly left the area after the fatal fall and were later found in a nearby wooded area with a military helicopter.

Six people were initially questioned following the incident. However, only the three instructors directly involved in the launch were charged, while the remaining three individuals were later released, according to reports. All three suspects were subsequently placed in pre-trial detention.

@dailymailau Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, was seen in disturbing footage circulating online being thrown from Skeleton Bridge in Limeira, Sao Paulo, on Saturday and falling to her death. The young woman was seen kitted out in a helmet and appeared to be wearing a harness, but was completely unattached to the the bridge or a bungee rope. She was carried by two workers, one holding her legs and the other her torso as she maintained a superman pose, before they hurled her over the edge. Brazil's military police told local media that two men fled from the scene shortly after the realization dawned on the stunned group stood atop the bridge, O Globo reported. In total, six people were arrested after the two who fled into a wooded area were located by helicopter. Three of those arrested at the scene were charged with homicide with implied malice, G1 reported. fyp #bungeejump shocking #news ♬ Suspenseful and tense wave - mandy

Why The Case Drew International Attention

Rodrigues de Freitas had reportedly requested an 'aeroplane-style' launch, in which participants are lifted above the shoulders of instructors before being released.

The tragedy became global news after footage of the jump spread across social media. The video shows Rodrigues de Freitas being lifted into position moments before she is released from the bridge. Online discussion intensified after investigators revealed she had allegedly not been attached to the safety system intended to prevent a fatal fall.

The activity has been widely described as a bungee jump, although ABC News reported it was a form of rope jumping, which uses climbing ropes rather than elastic bungee cords.

Key Questions Remain

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Authorities have not publicly identified which man was responsible for attaching the safety rope, who conducted the final equipment inspection or exactly how Rodrigues de Freitas was allowed to jump without being secured.

Those unanswered questions remain at the heart of the homicide case as investigators seek to determine how a participant was allegedly allowed to jump without being connected to the very safety system intended to prevent a fatal fall.