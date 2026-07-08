Getting a passport photo could soon become as simple as opening a smartphone or laptop if a new plan outlined by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio becomes reality.

Speaking at an event unveiling a redesigned US passport, Rubio revealed that the State Department is developing a system that would allow Americans to submit passport photos entirely online. Instead of visiting pharmacies such as CVS or Walgreens for printed passport pictures, applicants would use their device's camera while facial recognition technology verifies the image in real time.

The proposal is designed to make passport applications quicker and more convenient, but it has also raised questions about privacy and the growing use of biometric technology.

How Would the New Passport Photo System Work?

According to Rubio, the new process would allow applicants to complete almost the entire passport application online.

Rather than taking printed photographs to a passport acceptance facility, users would take a photo using the camera on their phone, tablet or computer. Facial recognition software would then verify that the image meets the government's identity and passport photo requirements before it is submitted.

Rubio said the goal is to eliminate unnecessary trips to photo retailers and reduce processing times, making the application process more customer-friendly. He suggested the technology could be introduced within the next few months, although no official launch date has been announced.

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For decades, many Americans have relied on retailers such as CVS, Walgreens and shipping centres to take passport photos that comply with strict government standards.

Rubio acknowledged the change would likely be unpopular with those businesses, joking that 'the CVS people' would not be pleased. However, he argued that allowing applicants to capture compliant images from home would save both time and money while removing one of the most inconvenient parts of applying for or renewing a passport.

While some people may still choose professional photo services, the proposal could significantly reduce demand if most applicants are able to complete the process themselves.

Why Are Privacy Advocates Concerned?

Although many travellers have welcomed the prospect of a simpler application process, others have questioned the wider implications of expanding facial recognition technology.

Privacy advocates have long argued that biometric systems require robust safeguards because facial data is uniquely personal and cannot easily be changed if compromised. Concerns often focus on how long biometric information is stored, who can access it and whether the technology could eventually be used beyond passport verification.

Supporters of facial recognition, however, argue that the technology can improve security by helping confirm an applicant's identity more accurately while reducing fraud and speeding up government services. Similar biometric systems are already used at many airports and border checkpoints around the world.

What Happens Next?

The facial recognition feature remains under development, meaning Americans will continue using the existing passport application process until the system is officially launched.

Rubio said the online photo verification tool will form part of a wider digital overhaul that also includes online passport applications, redesigned passport packaging and new QR codes linking to educational content about American history.

If the technology proves successful, it could fundamentally change how millions of Americans apply for passports by replacing the traditional passport photo appointment with a process completed from home in just a few minutes.

Whether the added convenience outweighs concerns about privacy and biometric data, however, is likely to remain a subject of debate long after the system goes live.