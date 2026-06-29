Eleven people died on Sunday, 28 June, after a skydiving plane plummeted moments after take-off in Tomblaine, eastern France. Authorities have confirmed the victims' roles but have not yet released their identities.

On board were the pilot, five skydiving instructors and five first-time jumpers who, according to Thierry Pechey, president of Meurthe-et-Moselle's nursing council, 'were colleagues who had decided to go on a first skydiving jump, no doubt to unwind, as we're going through a difficult time with the heatwave.'

Relatives and friends who had gathered at the airfield to cheer them on were left to watch helplessly as the aircraft tilted sharply before plunging almost vertically to the ground on the outskirts of Nancy.

Witness Reports, Plane Plummeted Almost Vertically

At approximately 11:00am, the single-engine Pilatus PC-6 Turbo Porter departed Nancy-Essey Airport carrying the 11 people on board. Within about a minute, the aircraft banked heavily to one side before falling almost straight down, crashing around 250 to 300 metres from the runway.

Tomblaine Mayor Hervé Féron told a local news outlet: 'The plane was climbing and, with no explanation at this point, it dropped straight down.'

The mayor also described the emotional impact on emergency responders, saying the officer who briefed him on the initial details was in tears.

The five first-time skydivers were confirmed to be student nurses. Pechey said: 'We all know each other. We're a small community. It was meant to be a fun skydiving experience, a happy moment — and it ended in catastrophe.'

One witness also described the terrifying moments before the crash, saying: 'I saw the plane climbing. Its nose was really pointed up, and then suddenly, no more noise, and it veered to the right.'

Emergency Teams Support Devastated Families

Emergency services, including police, firefighters and medical personnel, rushed to the scene and deployed psychological support teams for the victims' families and friends. Two victim-support organisations, Paris Aide aux Victimes and France Victimes 54, also assisted.

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Nancy Mayor Mathieu Klein said those who had gathered to support their loved ones were left deeply traumatised by the tragedy.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, who travelled to the crash site, echoed those concerns, telling a local news outlet: 'There is tremendous emotion and an even greater psychological trauma.'

Seconds From Even Greater Disaster

Yves Séguy, the French government's senior representative for the Meurthe-et-Moselle region, said the aircraft's trajectory did not resemble an attempted emergency landing.

However, he warned the consequences could have been even worse had the plane crashed just a few dozen metres away, as the runway is close to homes and a supermarket.

Fortunately, no one on the ground was injured, although Séguy said the accident could easily have resulted in additional casualties.

Investigation Underway

The cause of the aircraft's malfunction has not been determined at the time of writing, but investigators specialising in air transport have already begun looking into the plane's engine and flight controls, as well as its maintenance history.

The request for these records is said to take weeks or even months. In the meantime, the Nancy-Essey airfield remained closed, with police asking the public to stay clear of the area while the investigation continues.