A private plane that crashed on a Texas highway on Tuesday, 16 June, claimed the life of Capital Factory founder Joshua Baer. The jet bound for Austin reportedly encountered mechanical issues en route to Laredo International Airport and attempted to reach the airfield, but crashed and subsequently caught fire.

Five other people on the jet survived, including his teenage son, according to a report from KXAN. There were six people on board, including two pilots and three teenagers, the report added. Baer was the lone fatality from the crash, according to Fox News.

The National Transportation Safety Board is reportedly probing the incident, and a possible briefing on the incident is expected on Thursday, 18 June.

Based on several videos posted online, the private jet could be seen on its side and in flames. There were motorists who stopped to help, some seen trying to smash the cockpit windows while others tried to force open a door until first responders arrived, the Statesman reported.

According to Laredo International Airport Director Gilberto Sanchez, the crew had already alerted air traffic controllers, telling them that their fuel was low and that there was a power outage.

Upon learning of his tragic passing, several US government officials shared their reactions to Baer's death. One of them was US Senator Ted Cruz, who hailed the 50-year-old for his contributions across America.

'Heidi and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Josh Baer and the tragic plane crash in Laredo,' his Facebook post read. 'Josh has been one of the most significant figures driving innovation and entrepreneurship across America (...) Our prayers are with his family and the others aboard the aircraft.'

Heidi and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Josh Baer and the tragic plane crash in Laredo. Josh has been one of the most significant figures driving innovation and entrepreneurship across...

US Representative Lloyd Doggett also reacted to Baer's passing and also giving due recognition for all the things the Austin entrepreneur had done in Texas.

'Saddened by the untimely passing of my friend, Josh Baer. A great entrepreneur—he was a driving force through Capital Factory in Austin's tech story, helping make us the dynamic, international city we are today,' Doggett's Facebook post read.

Aside from political personalities, there were executives who mourned the shocking loss of Baer. That included Thom Singer, the CEO of the Austin Technology Council, saying this tragedy is a significant blow to Austin.

'Whether you're in technology or not, there's a hole in the heart of Austin today,' Singer said.

Singer added by pointing out the passion that Baer had for technology and how the 50-year-old believed he could help people and change the world for the better.

'He was passionate that technology could change the world and make people's lives efficient and better,' Singer said. 'If entrepreneurs did it right, they could make money and help their communities. He believed in those two things.'

Read more 10 Photos of Joshua Baer: Capital Factory CEO Dies in Tragic Texas Jet Crash After Plane Smashes Into Highway 10 Photos of Joshua Baer: Capital Factory CEO Dies in Tragic Texas Jet Crash After Plane Smashes Into Highway

Baer Legacy Will Live On

There is no doubt that Baer was admired by many for his philosophy and beliefs. He was seen as one of the main reasons why technology in Austin got a huge boost.

This can all be traced back to 2009, the year he founded Capital Factory. The company evolved into a venture capital firm that went on to help other technology startup companies ranging from robots to autonomous ships. A look at the Capital Factory portfolio shows at least 100 AI, robotics, and autonomy companies.

Among the companies that Capital Factory helped included Firefly Aerospace, Intuitive Machines, Aalo Atomics, Colossal Biosciences, Creative 3D Technologies, Saronic Technologies and Neuralink competitor Paradromics.

It was an unusual focus for Baer who branded his interest in startups as a hobby. Although his interest in helping out startups was risky, this did not stop him from doing so.

'I want to be an investor in every great great tech company that comes out of Austin. That's probably unrealistic, but I'm going to try anyway,' Baer said to the Austin American-Statesman in 2012.