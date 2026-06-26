Callum Kerr, a 35-year-old father of three and bare-knuckle boxer from Warrington, has died after becoming seriously ill during a Jet2 flight from Larnaca, Cyprus, to Manchester. Two separate investigations are now underway after he was restrained by passengers and cabin crew before police boarded the aircraft on its arrival at Manchester Airport.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called after receiving reports of a passenger behaving aggressively towards passengers and cabin crew during Jet2 flight LS966 in the early hours of Monday, 22 June. Kerr was taken to the hospital after officers found him unresponsive on board. He died on Tuesday.

In a tribute released through the police, Kerr's family described him as 'a family man, father to three beautiful young children, a lover of sport and with a heart of gold'. Jet2 also expressed its condolences while police and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed that separate investigations remain ongoing.

How the Incident Unfolded

According to the force, the pilot requested a priority landing after reports that Kerr had behaved aggressively during the flight. Police said another passenger and a member of the cabin crew were allegedly assaulted before passengers and aircrew restrained him at the rear of the aircraft.

Read more Police Told Henry Nowak 'Don't Think You Have, Mate' After He Said He'd Been Stabbed, Transcript Shows Police Told Henry Nowak 'Don't Think You Have, Mate' After He Said He'd Been Stabbed, Transcript Shows

Witnesses quoted by several UK media outlets said Kerr had argued with his girlfriend during the flight before the situation escalated. Those accounts have not been confirmed by police, and detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The flight landed at Manchester Airport at about 2:25 a.m. on Monday, when officers boarded the aircraft and found Kerr still being restrained by passengers and crew.

Police said officers used handcuffs to detain Kerr before quickly realising he was unresponsive. They immediately began CPR and requested a defibrillator before paramedics took him to the hospital, where he died two days later.

Two Investigations Under Way

Because Kerr died after coming into contact with police, GMP made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. The force said the referral was required because officers had contact with Kerr before his death and it was not made because of any indication of police misconduct.

The IOPC is investigating the actions of the officers who responded to the incident. Amanda Rowe, the organisation's director of engagement, said evidence reviewed so far, including body-worn video footage, indicates the five officers are currently being treated as witnesses and are not under investigation for misconduct at this stage.

Separately, GMP's Major Incident Team is investigating the events on board the flight before police arrived, including how Kerr came to be restrained by passengers and cabin crew. Chief Superintendent Mike Allen said detectives are gathering witness statements from passengers and crew to establish the full sequence of events.

Family Pays Tribute

Friends and relatives have also paid tribute on social media, remembering Kerr as a devoted father, loyal friend and passionate sportsman.

Jet2 said it was aware that a customer had died after being taken to the hospital and offered its condolences to Kerr's family and friends. The airline said it would not comment further while the police and IOPC investigations continue.

Neither GMP nor the IOPC has indicated that Kerr's death is being treated as suspicious. Both investigations remain ongoing as authorities continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.