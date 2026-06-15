Relatives gathered at a Missouri airport for what should have been a routine day of skydiving instead witnessed a fatal air disaster unfold before their eyes. A plane carrying 12 people crashed moments after take-off on Sunday, bursting into flames and leaving no survivors.

The aircraft, operated by Skydive Kansas City, came down in a field near Butler Memorial Airport at around 11:30 am local time. Authorities said the pilot and 11 passengers were killed.

Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson revealed that some family members of those on board were present at the airport and saw the crash happen. As emergency crews rushed to the scene, clergy and volunteers were called in to support relatives confronted with the sudden loss of loved ones.

The wreckage, described by officials as a twisted heap of metal, was scattered across a grassy area close to the airport. Firefighters extinguished flames that engulfed the aircraft shortly after impact, but there was no possibility of rescue.

Plane Came Down Within Moments of Departure

Investigators are focusing on the aircraft's final moments after witnesses reported seeing it struggle shortly after leaving the runway.

Dennis Jacobs, acting manager of Butler Memorial Airport and director of the Bates County Emergency Management Agency, said the plane had just taken off and completed a left turn when it appeared to encounter difficulties.

'It had just taken off and made a left turn,' Jacobs told reporters. 'In my opinion, I think it was losing power, and he was trying to make it over to the highway and land, and he stalled and went down nose first and caught fire.'

Federal investigators have not endorsed that assessment and have yet to determine what caused the crash.

Officials said emergency responders searched beneath the aircraft's flight path to establish whether anyone may have attempted to jump before impact. No evidence of that was found.

The aircraft involved was a Pacific Aerospace 750XL, a single-engine turboprop widely used by skydiving operators. The model is designed to carry large numbers of jumpers and is also used for cargo transport, aerial surveying and medical evacuation work. Federal Aviation Administration records show the aircraft was built in 2010.

Federal Investigators Begin Lengthy Inquiry

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have launched an investigation into the crash.

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Investigators arrived at the scene on Sunday as authorities worked to identify the victims and notify next of kin. The airport and a nearby highway remained closed while federal teams examined the wreckage.

Officials cautioned that determining the precise cause could take many months. The NTSB's final report may not be published for more than a year.

Flight tracking data shows it completed two flights earlier on Sunday, along with multiple successful flights on Friday and Saturday.

Weather conditions were also favourable. The aircraft came down on a sunny day with no immediate indications of severe weather affecting operations.

Longstanding Questions Around Skydiving Safety

The tragedy has also renewed attention on safety oversight within the skydiving industry. Aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti, a former investigator with both the NTSB and FAA, said previous skydiving accidents have often exposed concerns over maintenance standards and safety practices.

'There's been a whole history of skydiving accidents for inadequate maintenance and deficient safety culture,' Guzzetti said.

Unlike commercial airlines and charter operators, skydiving companies are generally regulated under the same rules that apply to private aircraft owners. Critics have argued for years that the framework leaves gaps in oversight.

The NTSB raised similar concerns after a 2019 skydiving aircraft crash in Hawaii that killed 11 people. Investigators concluded at the time that federal regulations were not strong enough to consistently ensure the safety of skydiving operations.

There is currently no evidence linking those concerns to Sunday's crash. Investigators will examine maintenance records, operational procedures, pilot actions and the aircraft itself before reaching any conclusions.

Small Missouri Town Reels From Devastating Loss

The crash has shaken Butler, a community of about 4,300 residents located roughly 65 miles south of Kansas City.

The local airport serves around 30 privately owned aircraft, including agricultural operators and skydiving businesses. Fatal aviation accidents are rare in the area, making Sunday's disaster all the more devastating for residents.

Sheriff Anderson stressed there is no indication of any wider threat to public safety and said the incident appears to have been an accident.