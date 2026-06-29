Eleven people were killed after a skydiving aircraft crashed shortly after take-off in north-eastern France on Sunday, with officials saying the plane came down only a few dozen metres from nearby homes.

The Pilatus PC-6 crashed near Nancy-Essey aerodrome at about 11:00 a.m. local time, killing the pilot and all 10 passengers. Authorities said those on board included five skydiving instructors and five people taking part in introductory parachute jumps.

Yves Séguy, prefect of the Meurthe-et-Moselle region, said early indications pointed to an engine problem shortly after take-off, although the cause has not been confirmed. French air accident investigators have opened an inquiry, while prosecutors are also examining the circumstances of the crash.

Aircraft Came Down Near Homes

Séguy said the aircraft crashed in a grassy area beside the runway after witnesses saw it veer sharply to the right shortly after becoming airborne.

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Speaking at the scene, he said the aircraft came down only a few dozen metres from nearby homes. He added that a slightly different flight path could have resulted in casualties on the ground, although no residents were injured.

Hervé Féron, the mayor of Tomblaine, also confirmed that no houses were struck despite the aircraft crashing close to a residential area. He said the town was mourning those who lost their lives while expressing relief that no one on the ground had been harmed.

Eleven people were killed when a small plane crashed in the northeastern French town of Tomblaine https://t.co/aBAKLVVsOn pic.twitter.com/LwlOTXroCz — Reuters (@Reuters) June 28, 2026

Witnesses Describe Final Moments

Witnesses told French media the aircraft's engine sounded different shortly after take-off before it descended rapidly. One resident told broadcaster BFM TV it sounded as though the engine had stopped before a loud impact followed. Another witness said the aircraft banked sharply to the right before crashing.

Emergency services, including around 50 firefighters and police officers, were sent to the scene after the crash. Authorities said the aircraft caught fire after impact.

Officials also confirmed that several relatives had gathered at the aerodrome to watch the parachute jumps and witnessed the crash. A psychological support centre was later opened for families, friends and others affected by the incident.

Eleven people ‌have been killed in a plane crash ​in the town ​of Tomblaine in northeastern ⁠France on ​Sunday, the local prefecture ​said.



The Pilatus PC-6/B2-H4 Turbo Porter aircraft belonged to a parachutist school. ​The pilot and ​all 10 passengers - five ‌students ⁠and… pic.twitter.com/cP4bMBvjpN — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 28, 2026

French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot described the crash as a 'terrible tragedy' and said the loss of life had been particularly significant for the skydiving community. He later travelled to the scene alongside Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez.

Investigation Under Way

French air accident investigators have begun examining the wreckage alongside specialist gendarmerie officers and prosecutors. Officials have not confirmed the cause of the crash. Séguy said initial indications pointed to an engine problem shortly after take-off, but investigators will examine the aircraft's maintenance records, the wreckage and witness statements before reaching any conclusions.

The Paris public prosecutor's collective accidents unit has also taken charge of the judicial investigation because of the scale of the disaster. According to France's Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA), the crash is the country's deadliest general aviation accident outside military and commercial transport in its records.

The previous accident with a higher death toll in the same category occurred in 1997, when nine people died. Authorities have not yet determined what caused Sunday's crash.