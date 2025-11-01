Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to making headlines, but her latest red carpet appearance has sparked a fiery debate, with television personality Megyn Kelly leading the criticism. The 28-year-old Euphoria star attended the prestigious Variety Power of Women event on Wednesday, 29 October, in a dazzling, sheer silver dress.

The look, which Sweeney wore braless, immediately gained massive attention online, with many celebrating the daring fashion choice.

However, not everyone was a fan. On the Thursday, 30 October, episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the 54-year-old host offered a sharp critique of the outfit, branding it inappropriate and a 'misstep' for the actress.

Megyn Kelly 'Objects' to Sydney Sweeney's 'See-Through' Look

Speaking to her guest, fellow conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey, Kelly did not mince words. She began by acknowledging Sweeney's physique before launching into her criticism.

'She was on the red carpet last night and she decided to show off her number one asset, which, contrary to the American Eagle jeans ad, is not really her jeans', Kelly remarked. 'It's her enormous breasts, which are spectacular. No one would take that away from her'.

Despite the compliment, Kelly's core message was one of disapproval.

'But, controversial opinion, Allie, I object to this,' Kelly stated. 'I disapprove of the dress she wore because it's completely see-through. You can see her entire nipples.'

The directness of Kelly's 'entire nipples' comment highlights how strongly she felt the dress crossed a line from high fashion to indecent exposure.

Sydney Sweeney Compared to Kim Kardashian for 'Oversharing'

The former Fox News host then expanded on her critique, comparing the Anyone But You actress to another A-lister famous for her daring and revealing fashion: Kim Kardashian.

Kelly argued that by 'oversharing' her body, Sweeney was making the same mistake as Kardashian, ultimately diminishing her own allure.

'She reminded me of Kim Kardashian, you know, who overshares and then takes away like the thing that is the sexiest, which is like every guy's hoping to be the one who actually sees them for real, and leaving a little to the imagination,' Kelly stated.

In Kelly's view, the explicit nature of the dress removes all mystery, which she believes is a key component of sex appeal.

A 'Rare Misstep' for Sydney Sweeney, Kelly Concludes

Kelly was careful to frame her criticism as coming from a place of fandom, noting her appreciation for Sweeney's other work, including her popular jeans campaign.

'I know this is being universally celebrated online, but I have to say, even though [I'm a] Sydney Sweeney fan, love the jeans campaign, I thought this was a rare misstep,' Kelly admitted.

Her guest, Allie Beth Stuckey, also weighed in, suggesting a clear boundary for red carpet fashion. Stuckey offered that 'we could draw the line at areola.'

Kelly enthusiastically agreed with the proposed rule, seizing on it as the perfect summary of her objection.

'That should be the rule!' Kelly declared.