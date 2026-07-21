A fresh round of severe thunderstorms is bearing down on New York and New Jersey on Tuesday 21 July, with tornado warnings, a statewide tornado watch and forecast wind gusts of up to 70mph prompting urgent alerts from forecasters.

The National Weather Service has warned of damaging straight-line winds, flash flooding and the risk of 'isolated, quick, spin-up tornadoes' across the tri-state area.

Tornado warnings were issued for parts of Bergen, Essex, Morris and Passaic counties in New Jersey, with some alerts in force until 3.45pm, covering communities including Montclair, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Dover, Parsippany, Kinnelon and Lincoln Park.

In one bulletin, the National Weather Service said a 'severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Victory Gardens, or near Morristown, moving east at 25 mph', warning: 'TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows.'

Blunt Warnings as Forecasters Highlight Risks

Meteorologists said flying debris would be 'dangerous to those caught without shelter' and that mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed, with damage to roofs, windows, vehicles and trees described as likely.

Alongside the tornado alerts, a flash flood warning was issued for North Jersey until 6.15pm, covering Bergen County, central Essex County, Hudson County and eastern Passaic County, with rainfall rates potentially reaching 1 to 2 inches an hour in some spots.

Officials placed New York City and much of New Jersey under a broader flood watch, citing the risk of rapid flooding in areas already affected by heavy rain.

Second Wave of Storms Targets New York City

Read more Tornado Watch: World Cup Final Threatened as Severe Flooding Hits New York and New Jersey Tornado Watch: World Cup Final Threatened as Severe Flooding Hits New York and New Jersey

The new alerts come just days after storms moved through the region on Saturday, triggering tornado alerts and flash floods that swamped roads and rail lines.

Forecasters say the atmosphere is primed for a repeat, with multiple waves of storms expected to sweep through from lunchtime into the evening.

The first storms of the day largely spared the five boroughs, skirting west and north of the city.

'It's been pretty much everywhere but the city and Long Island,' National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Connolly said, adding that New Jersey had been hit 'fairly hard' before the storms shifted into the lower Hudson Valley and southern Connecticut.

That reprieve may be short-lived. 'Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected today through this evening,' the Weather Service said, adding there was 'potential for isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms and flash flooding.'

Carl Erickson, director of forecasting at AccuWeather, said storms were 'really starting to explode across Pennsylvania and into northern New Jersey,' comparing the pattern to Saturday's outbreak. He expected clusters of storms arriving after 3 or 4pm and lasting until 9 or 10pm, describing a 'six-hour window where we expect the worst weather.'

Strongest Winds and Tornado Threat Expected Later

While the morning storms were mainly a flooding concern, the later round was expected to bring stronger wind, with Erickson saying damaging gusts in the 60 to 70mph range were possible alongside the threat of 'an isolated tornado.'

The Weather Service put the tornado risk at 10 per cent, with a 15 per cent chance of 'large, damaging hail' up to an inch across parts of the region, particularly west of New York City where storms were forecast to be strongest.

A tornado watch was issued for the whole of New Jersey, New York City, parts of New York state, eastern Pennsylvania and parts of Delaware until 9pm, meaning conditions are favourable for tornadoes to form even if not every storm produces one.

The Weather Service also flagged a high rip current risk at all ocean beaches through Wednesday evening, warning that 'life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone.'

Forecasters expect further showers on Wednesday, though less severe, with drier air and highs in the low 80s expected by the end of the week.