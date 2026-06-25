Chaos hit Caracas Wednesday as Venezuela Earthquakes damaged buildings, shook a stadium, and scarred a fisherman fearing for safety in the middle of the sea.

Thousands are feared dead but hours later, there was still no partial information about the catastrophe. Social media was the great storyteller on Wednesday night as Venezuelans shared photos and videos of the devastation.

Collapsed Buildings

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Some videos show destroyed buildings with citizens walking around in shock.

🇻🇪How Caracas, Venezuela is looking look after the earthquake…



The full extent of the damages are unknown.https://t.co/pdUdVjkaal — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 24, 2026

People travelling in vehicles displayed even more catastrophic footage of the aftermath.

Additional footage of the major damage in La Guaira, Venezuela from the powerful earthquakes. pic.twitter.com/TuWjpBblnF — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 25, 2026

Eduard's Hotel Boutique was almost obliterated. It was a famous beachfront property and earlier reports stated that families of two Venezuelan baseball players were in the building when it collapsed.

Citizens continue to be in fear as aftershocks continue to rattle Venezuela.

Airport Closed

The Maiquetia International Airport, which serves Caracas, was ordered closed as it experienced 'serious damage' as seen in panicked videos from witnesses and shared by many social media users.

Game Disrupted

The ground shook while a baseball game was ongoing in Caracas. Players left their dugouts and flocked to the diamond field for safety amid the risk of infrastructure collapse and debris.

7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the stadium during a baseball game in Caracas, Venezuela pic.twitter.com/sPr3nfNVHF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 25, 2026

Venezuelan MLB player Maikel Jose Garcia of the Kansas City Royals was initially unable to contact his daughter and her mother in La Guaira, one of the regions badly affected by the doublet event. Garcia later made a statement that he was able to communicate with his kin and thanked his followers for the prayers and love.

Communication lines were down following the twin earthquakes, with many people flocking to X, formerly Twitter, asking Executive Chairman Elon Musk to deploy Starlink in Caracas.

Venezuelan lawyer and Human Rights Activist Elissa Trotta offered to use her status to allow loved ones to communicate with their family in Caracas. She said on social media, 'If you cannot contact your family members in Venezuela, you can leave me the name and phone number of the person. I will do my best to get in touch with them.'

Si no logran contactar a sus familiares en Venezuela, pueden dejarme el nombre y el número de la persona. Haré lo posible por comunicarme con ellos. — Elisa Trotta (@EliTrotta) June 24, 2026

Tsunami Alerts Raised, Later Cancelled

Two fishermen on a boat captured smoke rising from the collapsed buildings in La Guaira. It was a horrifying situation to be in as tsunami alarms were initially raised. It was eventually cancelled as 'the tsunami threat from this earthquake has passed and there is no further threat.'

Fishermen in the sea off the coast of La Guaira record the moments after the earthquake with dust covering large parts of the coast as a result of building collapses#Venezuela pic.twitter.com/D8KNwLkLDf — CNW (@ConflictsW) June 25, 2026

Dogs Saved

Despite the heartbreak, a heart-warming video of a man saving two dogs from a damaged building also went viral online.

🐕🇻🇪 ENTRE LOS ESCOMBROS, NO LOS ABANDONÓ



Un hombre fue captado mientras abandonaba un edificio afectado por el fuerte terremoto registrado en Venezuela. En medio de la emergencia, salió cargando a salvo a sus dos perros, uno en cada brazo. ❤️🐾https://t.co/fURFlVSpDs pic.twitter.com/q0rZl3eaZZ — RT Última Hora (@RTultimahora) June 24, 2026

The United States Geological Survey has a modelling system that depicts the possible death toll from the earthquakes. There is a 39% chance that fatalities will be between 1,000 and 10,000, while there is a 37% chance that the number is higher, between 10,000 and 100,000.

As of the latest update, 32 people have been reported dead while some 700 were injured.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said support from the US, Mexico, Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Qatar will greatly help in the bid to rescue more survivors.

Economic loss pegged between $10 million and $100 million is at 45%.

The massive numbers are echoed by President Donald Trump, who has since ordered US agencies to send immediate help to Venezuela.