Venezuela Earthquake Throws Caracas Into Chaos as Buildings Collapse, Stadium Shakes Mid-Game and Boat Is Tossed at Sea
Caracas faces chaos as earthquakes cause widespread destruction, with fears of high casualties and economic loss
Chaos hit Caracas Wednesday as Venezuela Earthquakes damaged buildings, shook a stadium, and scarred a fisherman fearing for safety in the middle of the sea.
Thousands are feared dead but hours later, there was still no partial information about the catastrophe. Social media was the great storyteller on Wednesday night as Venezuelans shared photos and videos of the devastation.
Collapsed Buildings
Some videos show destroyed buildings with citizens walking around in shock.
People travelling in vehicles displayed even more catastrophic footage of the aftermath.
Eduard's Hotel Boutique was almost obliterated. It was a famous beachfront property and earlier reports stated that families of two Venezuelan baseball players were in the building when it collapsed.
Citizens continue to be in fear as aftershocks continue to rattle Venezuela.
Airport Closed
The Maiquetia International Airport, which serves Caracas, was ordered closed as it experienced 'serious damage' as seen in panicked videos from witnesses and shared by many social media users.
Game Disrupted
The ground shook while a baseball game was ongoing in Caracas. Players left their dugouts and flocked to the diamond field for safety amid the risk of infrastructure collapse and debris.
Venezuelan MLB player Maikel Jose Garcia of the Kansas City Royals was initially unable to contact his daughter and her mother in La Guaira, one of the regions badly affected by the doublet event. Garcia later made a statement that he was able to communicate with his kin and thanked his followers for the prayers and love.
Communication lines were down following the twin earthquakes, with many people flocking to X, formerly Twitter, asking Executive Chairman Elon Musk to deploy Starlink in Caracas.
Venezuelan lawyer and Human Rights Activist Elissa Trotta offered to use her status to allow loved ones to communicate with their family in Caracas. She said on social media, 'If you cannot contact your family members in Venezuela, you can leave me the name and phone number of the person. I will do my best to get in touch with them.'
Tsunami Alerts Raised, Later Cancelled
Two fishermen on a boat captured smoke rising from the collapsed buildings in La Guaira. It was a horrifying situation to be in as tsunami alarms were initially raised. It was eventually cancelled as 'the tsunami threat from this earthquake has passed and there is no further threat.'
Dogs Saved
Despite the heartbreak, a heart-warming video of a man saving two dogs from a damaged building also went viral online.
The United States Geological Survey has a modelling system that depicts the possible death toll from the earthquakes. There is a 39% chance that fatalities will be between 1,000 and 10,000, while there is a 37% chance that the number is higher, between 10,000 and 100,000.
As of the latest update, 32 people have been reported dead while some 700 were injured.
Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said support from the US, Mexico, Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Qatar will greatly help in the bid to rescue more survivors.
Economic loss pegged between $10 million and $100 million is at 45%.
The massive numbers are echoed by President Donald Trump, who has since ordered US agencies to send immediate help to Venezuela.
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