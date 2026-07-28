Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet has denied a claim by Candace Owens that he was heading to the White House around the time of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's expected visit.

Kolvet swiftly rejected the claim, insisting he was nowhere near Washington, D.C., and using the opportunity to accuse Owens of once again relying on inaccurate information. The exchange marks the latest flashpoint in an increasingly bitter public feud between the two conservative figures, who have spent weeks publicly challenging each other's credibility.

Neither Owens nor Kolvet has provided evidence beyond their respective posts on X, and there has been no independent confirmation that Kolvet visited the White House.

Owens Says Kolvet Headed to White House Ahead of Netanyahu Visit

Owens first shared the allegation in a post on X, telling followers she had been contacted by an unnamed source. The source, whom she said was in Kolvet's inner circle, told her that Kolvet, along with a Turning Point in-house lawyer and chief marketing officer Marina Minas, were heading to the White House.

Owens wrote that she had been told they would be heading there on the same day Netanyahu was slated to land in Washington D.C.

She did not identify the source or provide evidence supporting the claim.

Although Owens stopped short of claiming first-hand knowledge, she stood by the information she said had been passed to her.

Kolvet Denies Claim and Questions Owens' Sourcing

Kolvet responded directly, categorically denying that he had visited the White House.

He wrote on X that he was not in D.C. and that the same was true for the lawyer and marketing officer. He then broadened his response, accusing Owens of making repeated false claims about him.

Kolvet said Owens had previously claimed he was in D.C. on January 29th meeting with top brass and that he had staged a pre-record with Kash Patel. He said those claims were also false. Rather than simply denying the latest allegation, Kolvet used his response to challenge Owens' credibility, arguing that the unnamed source behind her latest claim should not be trusted.

The Feud: A Pattern of Unverified Claims

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In recent weeks, the pair have repeatedly clashed on social media over Owens' reporting and commentary surrounding the late Charlie Kirk. Owens has questioned claims made by figures associated with Turning Point USA, while Kolvet has accused her of spreading unsupported allegations and failing to properly verify information before publishing it.

The latest disagreement follows that familiar pattern, with Owens presenting information she said came from a confidential source and Kolvet responding by dismissing the allegation outright while attacking her journalistic standards.

No Evidence Has Emerged

As of publication, Owens has not identified the source behind her alleged White House tip or produced evidence supporting the claim.

Kolvet, meanwhile, continues to maintain that he never visited the White House and says he was not even in Washington, D.C., when Owens claimed he would be there.

Neither the White House nor Turning Point USA has publicly commented beyond Kolvet's post on X, leaving the dispute resting on competing claims that have not been independently verified.