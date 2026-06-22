Millions of Brazilians were jolted awake by a sudden 'alien invasion' phone alert at around 1:30am on 19 and 20 June, after emergency systems in cities including Belo Horizonte and Rio de Janeiro broadcast alarming messages claiming extraterrestrials had arrived.

The news came after years of fascination with UFO sightings and speculation about extraterrestrial life, but this incident had a far more immediate and disruptive effect. Residents of Brazil reported their phones emitting the same shrill tone typically reserved for extreme weather or civil defence warnings, lending an unsettling credibility to what quickly proved to be a hoax.

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Alien Invasion Phone Alert Triggers Confusion and Fear

The messages themselves were difficult to ignore. One, sent to users in Belo Horizonte, read: 'Protect yourselves: ALIEN ATTACK, PEOPLE, WE HAVE ARRIVED!' Delivered through Brazil's official alert system, it appeared indistinguishable from legitimate emergency notifications.

In Rio de Janeiro, recipients received a second, more cryptic message riddled with spelling errors: 'misantropo ADRESS RJ burros dms pprt.' The phrasing, loosely referencing 'misanthropy,' added another layer of confusion rather than clarity.

For a brief moment, the alerts achieved what years of science fiction could not. People paused. Some questioned whether this was a drill gone wrong. Others, half-asleep, simply panicked. On social media, reactions quickly surfaced as users compared screenshots and tried to make sense of what they had received.

A number of posts mocked the tone and grammar of the messages, with some suggesting that any credible alien civilisation would at least manage proper spelling. Others admitted the timing made the experience 'genuinely unsettling,' particularly given the authoritative format of the alert.

Hackers Behind Phone Alert, Officials Say

Brazil's National Civil Protection agency later confirmed the incident was not an extraterrestrial event but the result of an 'unauthorised third party' accessing the emergency alert system. The alerts were not sanctioned, and no real-world threat was present.

Authorities responded by disabling parts of the system to prevent further misuse. The case has since been handed to Brazil's Federal Police, who are now investigating how the breach occurred and who was responsible.

There are still unanswered questions about how such access was obtained in the first place. Emergency alert systems are designed to be tightly controlled, precisely because of their ability to reach millions instantly. A breach, even for something as bizarre as a fake alien warning, exposes a more serious vulnerability.

Officials have not publicly identified suspects, and no arrests have been confirmed at the time of writing. Online, the incident has taken on a life of its own. Memes circulated widely, with users joking about 'aliens choosing Brazil first' or questioning why an advanced species would rely on human mobile networks to announce their arrival. Some leaned into the absurdity, suggesting people should simply 'block the number' if aliens ever did make contact.

For now, authorities insist there is no ongoing risk to the public and that safeguards are being reviewed. But the episode has left a strange aftertaste. Not quite fear, not quite amusement. Something in between.

Nothing is confirmed yet about the individuals behind the breach, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt as investigations continue. And as for the idea that aliens might one day announce themselves via smartphone notifications rather than spacecraft, after this week, it does not sound quite as far-fetched as it did before.