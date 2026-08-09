Keith Urban is reportedly relieved rather than devastated by Nicole Kidman's rumoured new romance, according to an unnamed source. The surprising claim comes amid reports that Urban felt guilty about allegedly calling time on their relationship, with the singer said to be carrying weight over how the marriage ended.

Kidman was recently spotted growing close to a private equity investor in Italy, fuelling fresh speculation about her love life following her divorce. A previous report claimed that Urban was planning a 'revenge romance' after Kidman was linked to the investor, but a new report has offered a very different account of his reaction.

Why Urban Is Said To Feel Relieved

Despite earlier claims that Urban was 'absolutely devastated' by the reports surrounding Kidman's new romance, a new source has told the Daily Mail a different story. The insider claims he is in fact 'relieved', having allegedly carried guilt over ending the marriage himself.

'Keith was the one who wanted out of the marriage, and he felt guilty about hurting Nicole,' the insider said. Seeing Kidman, 59, appear happy with someone new is said to have lifted a significant weight off his shoulders.

The source added that Urban is 'relieved that she's moved on' and insists there is 'no jealousy' over the investor. It is a notably different tone from the emotional turmoil described in earlier reports, marking a sharp contrast in how the country star's emotional state is being portrayed.

The claim has not been independently verified, and neither Urban nor Kidman has publicly commented on the reports about his alleged reaction to her reported romance.

How This Account Clashes With Earlier Claims

The latest report sits awkwardly beside previous claims that painted a far more pained picture. An earlier insider claimed that Kidman had resisted the split and had continued fighting to save the marriage even as it collapsed.

More recent claims told a different story, alleging Urban had quietly held on to hope of reconciliation until Kidman's reported romance emerged. At that point, that door reportedly closed for good, with the same source claiming he was left 'absolutely devastated' by the sighting and describing a renewed sense of loss.

Which account readers believe depends on which anonymous source they trust, underlining how unverified much of this reporting remains. Neither Urban, Kidman nor the investor has publicly confirmed the nature of any reported relationship.

How Kidman and Urban Built a 20-Year Hollywood Marriage

Kidman and Urban met at the G'Day USA gala in Los Angeles in 2005. They exchanged numbers at the time, but Urban did not contact her immediately, and according to the Big Little Lies star, she had a crush on him that went unrequited for some time.

'I had such a crush on him and he wasn't interested in me. It's true!' Kidman told Ellen DeGeneres in a 2017 interview. 'He didn't call me for four months.'

Read more Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Divorce: Singer Reportedly Hides Secret Dating Life With Non-Disclosure Agreements Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Divorce: Singer Reportedly Hides Secret Dating Life With Non-Disclosure Agreements

However, when they started seeing each other, Kidman quickly realised he was 'the one' for her. They got engaged in May 2006 and married in June 2006, going on to build one of Hollywood's longest-running celebrity marriages.

The couple share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, who remain at the centre of their ongoing co-parenting arrangement. Kidman filed for divorce on 30 September 2025, citing irreconcilable differences, with the couple's divorce finalised on 6 January 2026.

Under their parenting agreement, Kidman was designated the primary residential parent, with the former couple sharing major decisions concerning their daughters. They also agreed to waive child and spousal support as part of the settlement.

The private equity investor, reportedly 54, was first linked to Kidman after the pair were reportedly seen together in Portofino, Italy. Subsequent reports claimed he was later spotted collecting her from the airport, though none of the parties involved has confirmed the nature of their relationship.

For now, the conflicting reports surrounding Urban's reaction offer two very different pictures of how the country music star is handling the end of his marriage to Kidman.