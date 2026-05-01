Olivia Rodrigo confirmed she's going on another massive tour well ahead of her next album's June release.

Rodrigo's The Unraveled Tour involves 65 days of performances across North America, Europe, and the UK. It's a promotional run for her third studio album, 'You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,' which drops on 12 June via Geffen Records.

The Unraveled Tour Kicks off This September

The tour starts 25 September at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, CT, and concludes 2 May 2027 in Barcelona, Spain.

A portion of the proceeds will be used for Olivia Rodrigo's Fund 4 Good, a global initiative supporting nonprofits for women and girls.

The North American leg features multi-night stands including four shows each at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles (12, 13, 16, and 17 January 2027) and Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, NY (11, 12, 15, and 16 February 2027).

European stops include four nights at The O2 in London (5, 6, 8, and 9 April 2027), two nights each in Stockholm, Amsterdam, Munich, Paris, Milan, and Barcelona.

Olivia Rodrigo Announces Tour on Instagram

'I am so so excited to announce The Unraveled Tour!!!' Rodrigo wrote in Instagram. 'I am counting down the days till I get to sing all of the songs from 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love' with u guys!!!'

Read more Meghan Trainor Has Cancelled Her Entire 2026 Tour Due to Alleged Poor Ticket Sales Weeks Before It Was Set to Begin Meghan Trainor Has Cancelled Her Entire 2026 Tour Due to Alleged Poor Ticket Sales Weeks Before It Was Set to Begin

Eligible American Express card members can avail presale tickets starting 5 May at 12 p.m. local time through 6 May 10 p.m., while supplies last. UK fans can access O2 presale on 5 May starting 10 a.m. local time, while Europe presales require album pre-orders or sign-up for codes, as detailed at OliviaRodrigo.com.

Limited Silver Star tickets cost about £15 ($20) USD each (or local currency equivalent, plus taxes) available at a later date. These are also available in ticket pairs with a maximum of two per purchase. Seat locations will be confirmed at the venue's box office on show day.

Rodrigo will be joined by special guests throughout the tour, including Wolf Alice on the Hartford and initial North America concerts, and Devon Again at Philadelphia, Atlanta, Orlando, Sunrise, Nashville, Vancouver, and Seattle, and The Last Dinner Party at Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

Rodrigo will also feature Grace Ives at Stockholm, and Die Spitz at Munich, London, Milan, Barcelona, and Paris. VIP packages are available at VIP Nation.

Upcoming Saturday Night Live Performance

Rodrigo is also set to host this week's Saturday Night Live, a career first. She recounted recently performing at an open mic in Brooklyn in preparation for the episode. 'I just thought it'd be really fun,' she told Teen Vogue.

'I had a really interesting career trajectory where I'm obviously so lucky, 'drivers license' came out and I got the chance to play really large theatres for someone who'd never performed before,' she explained. So I never got to play in little rooms like that and I just thought it'd be really fun. I'm just trying to get some practice in for SNL, and yeah, it was a good time.'