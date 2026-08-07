Carrie Underwood is facing a fresh wave of NFL fan backlash just as the new season gets under way, after her performances for President Trump sparked calls for NBC to find a replacement. Ahead of the 13 September 2026 opening fixture between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, some viewers are demanding a new face for the weekly broadcast. It is a push driven by recent political scrutiny, alongside a simple sense of viewer fatigue.

To recall, the popular country music star first joined the network's primetime lineup in 2013. She originally stepped in to replace Faith Hill, debuting her rendition of 'Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.' Since 2013, her musical numbers have become a staple for millions of American football supporters tuning into Sunday Night Football.

Read more Donald Trump Dementia Fears Erupt as Therapist Warns President May Refuse All Medical Attention Donald Trump Dementia Fears Erupt as Therapist Warns President May Refuse All Medical Attention

Carrie Underwood Introduces New Track For NFL

Despite the controversy, it sounds like NBC will be sticking with Carrie Underwood for the upcoming schedule. Underwood will feature a new track this year, leaning into a different genre for the introduction.

'This year's show open welcomes Sunday Night Football into my ongoing rock star fever dream,' Underwood noted in a statement via NBC. 'I love this new version of the track and, once again, Tripp and the incredible team behind the camera brought it to life in a whole new way that captures the spirit of this iconic song and the heart of rock 'n' roll. It's one of my most favorite opens yet!'

NFL Fan Demands For A Broadcast Replacement

Tripp Dixon, a key creative figure behind the scenes, further explained the changes to the broadcast's opening sequence. He noted that the production team drew direct inspiration from the singer's deep affection for rock.

'This season, we've drawn inspiration from Carrie's deep, well-documented love of rock music, a perfect fit since our Sunday Night Football anthem was born from pure rock 'n' roll: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts' 'I Hate Myself for Loving You,'' Dixon said. 'We've worked to match these two rock frequencies of past and present as they come together in Carrie's high-energy performance. The greatest players and teams in the NFL will take it from there.'

Political Scrutiny Fuels Calls For NBC Change

NFL fans, though, seem ready for a change. The slick updates have done little to quiet the discontent brewing online. Underwood has faced some scrutiny in recent years, performing for President Trump, among other things. Others, meanwhile, just think it's time for someone new. Online, the debate has drawn noticeable attention across social media.

A faction of viewers simply believes the programme has grown stale. 'I love Carrie, but it's time for her to go. Let's get someone new,' one fan wrote. Another person agreed, adding: 'A new version of the song is good, but a different performer would be a nice change of pace.'

Viewers Push For Fresh Sunday Night Voice

The sentiment online is clear, with a growing number of supporters pitching their own ideas for the programme. 'Just like Carrie replaced Faith, it's time for someone to replace her. I want a new voice,' one added.

Suggestions for a successor range from the logical to the highly specific. 'Time for someone new. I nominate Lainey Wilson,' one fan added. Another fan had a bold idea: 'I like Carrie. I do. I just think it's time to bring in a testosterone-driven music act to match the adrenaline boost of excitement that comes with most NFL hardcore fans getting ready to watch football on Sunday night.'

However, despite fans calling for change, it sounds like NBC will be sticking with Carrie Underwood, whether fans like it or not.