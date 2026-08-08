Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was hospitalised in hospitalised in South Florida on August 4 following a severe mental health crisis that culminated in a disturbing TikTok livestream. Law enforcement and medical personnel responded to the internet personality's home after he was reportedly seen covered in blood and repeatedly using an object to cut himself on camera.

To recall, the incident occurred just weeks after the blogger confessed to being an 'attention addict' on a 14 July podcast. Speaking with Sean Hannity, he revealed he had been actively attempting to make amends with numerous celebrities he had historically targeted.

The 47-year-old, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira, admitted during the broadcast that he was carrying significant guilt over his past behaviour. He built one of the most-read gossip sites in internet history by relentlessly pursuing public figures with cruel and often invasive coverage.

Seeking Redemption From the Stars He Once Tormented

Hilton claimed he recently reached out to reality television star Khloé Kardashian to formally apologise for his years of aggressive scrutiny. He communicated with her through an unnamed intermediary and noted that the television personality responded kindly to the gesture.

'Well, according to the intermediary who relayed what I wrote to her, I reached out to Khloé Kardashian, and she responded,' Hilton explained to Hannity. 'She was very kind. Some people don't respond, and that's fine.'

The shadow of his early digital empire looms largest over pop singer Britney Spears. When the musician was experiencing her own highly publicised mental health crisis in the early 2000s, Hilton relentlessly targeted her on his platform for clicks and notoriety.

The blogger's cruelty reached its peak in 2008 following the tragic death of actor Heath Ledger. At the height of his fame, Hilton sold merchandise bearing the horrific phrase 'Why couldn't it be Britney?'

So according to PEREZ HILTON confession, he admitted to have committed a lot wrong doing and I think those wrong doing are hunting him.



Watch the confession below.. https://t.co/lcIO9AnrxM pic.twitter.com/XZW1Guo0Ec — BOLIEVA (@Mr_Moh12) August 8, 2026

It was grim stuff, representing the kind of unregulated cruelty that defined the early days of the celebrity blogosphere. Yet the man who profited immensely from that very public suffering was now privately seeking grace from his former targets.

His aggressive tabloid practices also involved outing high-profile individuals against their will. Actor Neil Patrick Harris was one of those publicly outed by the gossip site before he had chosen to speak openly about his sexuality.

Hilton sought to repair that specific damage years later and eventually contributed to the actor's memoir. He explained that the literary collaboration was part of a conscious effort to right past wrongs.

'I had made amends with him [Harris], and he asked me to write something for his memoir,' Hilton recalled during the July broadcast. 'So I wrote a little something, and he was very, very gracious.' A similar attempt at reconciliation was made with former NSYNC member Lance Bass. The singer was another public figure whose sexuality was thrust into the spotlight by the blogger's website.

Horrifying Livestream Prompts Plea for Privacy

That quest for redemption came to a horrifying halt on the evening of 4 August. Viewers logged onto TikTok only to witness an unfolding tragedy instead of the usual celebrity commentary.

The livestream reportedly showed Hilton engaging in severe self-harm while broadcasting to the internet. First responders were immediately dispatched to his South Florida home to intervene and prevent further injury.

Read more Perez Hilton Health Update: Family Breaks Silence as He Recovers in Hospital After TikTok Self-Harm Livestream Perez Hilton Health Update: Family Breaks Silence as He Recovers in Hospital After TikTok Self-Harm Livestream

In the immediate aftermath of the emergency response, representatives and relatives moved quickly to control the public narrative. A brief statement was published on his gossip website.

Despite his well-documented history of capitalising on the struggles of others, the statement asked the public to 'respect Perez's privacy' during this difficult time. No further medical updates have been provided by law enforcement or medical officials who responded to the scene.

It remains unclear when the blogger will be discharged from hospital or whether he plans to return to public life.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, support is available. In the United States, contact or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialling 988. If you are elsewhere, contact your local crisis service or emergency healthcare provider.