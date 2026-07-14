For years, Silicon Valley has encouraged a more connected, always-online lifestyle. However, surprisingly, many of the most successful figures in the industry raise their own children very differently. Instead of embracing the very products that built their wealth, a number of tech billionaires have reportedly adopted strict screen-time limits, favouring books, outdoor activities, and face-to-face interactions with their children instead.

Billionaire investor Peter Thiel, who co-founded PayPal and backed Facebook in its early days, revealed parenting rules that surprised even the most seasoned observers.

The Rules Inside Silicon Valley Homes

Peter Thiel's philosophy may have come as a shocker to many, but it was also a sign of a greater trend among the elites of the tech industry. He admitted during the Aspen Ideas Festival that his two kids are only allowed 90 minutes of screen time each week, a statement that reportedly drew audible gasps from the audience.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has taken a similarly disciplined approach, waiting until his children were 14 before allowing them to use smartphones and keeping these devices away during family meals. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel has also set the same 90-minute weekly screen-time approach with his family, while Elon Musk reflected that he should have imposed tighter social media rules on his kids when they were younger.

Even TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew has taken a measured approach, saying that his children were too young for the platform, although he later noted that he would permit the under-13 experience in the US because it offers enhanced safety measures.

Steve Jobs' 2010 Comment Looks Different Today

When Steve Jobs said in an interview in 2010 that his children had never used an iPad, the remark raised a lot of eyebrows, especially since Apple was encouraging millions of families to embrace its latest device during that time.

Looking back, what Jobs said appears to be strikingly forward-thinking: 'We limit how much technology our kids use at home.' More than a decade later, that statement has come to be seen as an early acknowledgement that even the creators of consumer technology have recognised the importance of setting boundaries.

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry estimates that kids aged 8-18 are reportedly using recreational screen activities for about 7.5 hours a day, and the increased usage of short-form video platforms and social media is adding to the rising worries about too much digital exposure.

The Growing Fear That Short Videos Are Rewiring Young Minds

One of the growing concerns of tech leaders is the rise of endlessly scrolling short-form videos. Speaking at Stanford Graduate School of Business last year, YouTube co-founder Steve Chen argued that 'shorter-form content equates to shorter attention spans' and that videos that run longer than 15 minutes are more beneficial than an endless stream of bite-sized clips.

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His concerns are increasingly being echoed by researchers. A 2025 study of almost 100,000 people found that those who watched short videos often had worse mental health and poorer cognitive performance, although the study did not find a cause-and-effect relationship. Governments are also increasingly treating the issue as a public health matter, with Australia banning social media for those who are under 16 years old. In the meantime, France, Denmark, and the UK are mulling over similar measures.

Private Choices, Public Debate

There's still a lot of interest in the difference between how tech executives market digital products and how they control screen time for their own children. While many are leading the way in innovation, others have publicly acknowledged setting stricter limits at home.

Those personal choices have opened up a broader conversation on technology's role in a person's childhood as research into children's digital habits continues to grow and governments are considering adding new regulations.