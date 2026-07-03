A massive financial legacy programme is quietly taking shape in Washington ahead of its highly anticipated rollout next week. Speculation is mounting over a high-stakes deal between the White House and tech billionaire Elon Musk, which could involve an unprecedented injection of private equity into government-backed children's savings accounts.

If finalised, the strategic move could permanently reshape the relationship between the nation's highest office and its most powerful industrial ally.

President Donald Trump believes Elon Musk will follow in the footsteps of other tech leaders by backing the new investment vehicles for children with a contribution of SpaceX stock to the upcoming state savings scheme.

President Trump says Elon Musk may donate SpaceX shares to Trump Accounts for American children. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VDBoWXVQuI — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 2, 2026

When questioned about the likelihood during a CNBC interview on Thursday, Trump replied: 'Well, I think that he will do that.' Pointing to other prominent business leaders who have already committed funds to the project, he added: 'Micron, which is a great company, just did it. Michael Dell is a fantastic guy.'

Trump Reflects on His Relationship With Musk

After making history last month with an $86 billion (£64.35 billion) flotation — the largest initial public offering ever recorded — SpaceX propelled its founder to become the globe's first trillionaire.

Trump revealed that he sent his congratulations to Musk following the milestone, saying: 'I wrote him a note. I said, "Congratulations, very good." I have a very good relationship with Elon. Elon and I had a little disagreement,' before adding: 'He liked me, still likes me.'

President Trump on Elon Musk today:



I have a great relationship with Elon. I congratulated him on becoming a trillionaire. pic.twitter.com/4xTArQPzgO — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 2, 2026

Having poured massive financial resources into Trump's 2024 White House bid, the world's wealthiest individual later directed a high-profile initiative aimed at downsizing the federal government. It was this tense, multi-layered relationship that the president was acknowledging.

A public dispute erupted between the pair last year over Trump's sweeping tax-and-spending legislation, which Musk warned would drive up the American national debt. Their rift has since been mended, highlighted by Musk's appearance at a White House dinner hosted for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last November, although the tech billionaire offered no immediate comment on Trump's latest remarks.

Trump Accounts Launch Next Week

Scheduled for launch on 4 July, the tax-deferred Trump savings scheme, previously unveiled by the president, offers an initial $1,000 (£748.25) state-funded investment to all American citizens born during his second term between 2025 and 2028. Although targeted at newborns, the new financial vehicles are also accessible to older children.

Tech Giants Pledge Millions to the Scheme

The policy has attracted a wave of support from industrial leaders, with numerous executives promising to finance accounts for either the public or their own employees' children. Among the early commitments, Micron Technology Inc. pledged a $250 million (£187.06 million) injection into the programme this week.

Meanwhile, Dell Technologies Inc. founder Michael Dell announced plans to kickstart individual accounts by providing $250 (£187.06) each to 25 million young Americans.

Wall Street Joins the Rollout

Such high-profile executive involvement underscores how the nation's financial and corporate power players are actively seeking to find favour with the president by backing his flagship policies. To commemorate the rollout of the Trump accounts next week, leaders from both the NYSE and Nasdaq are scheduled to jointly ring the market's opening bell from the Oval Office.