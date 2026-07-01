After being accused by Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) of leaving millions of children sentenced 'to death' by dismantling the USAID programme, Elon Musk tried to defend his actions during the same week he celebrated his 55th birthday.

Study Links USAID Cuts to Global Crisis

Though extensive evidence details the humanitarian crisis caused by the near-total collapse of US foreign aid, Musk reacted furiously by threatening a defamation lawsuit and declaring that Khanna 'should be in prison'. The catastrophic fallout of Musk's decision to dismantle USAID was laid bare in a 2025 study, which tracked everything from plunging emergency food supplies to a sharp rise in malaria and HIV/AIDS cases.

Writing on Substack, Khanna explained that his warning that the cuts DOGE made to USAID could be 'a death sentence for an estimated 4.5 million children around the world' was not hyperbole. Instead, he noted that the figure was drawn directly from the first comprehensive analysis of its kind into what American foreign aid actually does, pointing to the 2025 study.

Musk Challenges Critics to Name Victims

Responding on X on Sunday, Musk hit back by asserting that 'they cannot cite a single name of someone who died out of the 'millions' they falsely claim have died', before adding: 'Not a single name!' However, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof immediately answered that challenge.

Exactly.



And they cannot cite a single name of someone who died out of the “millions” they falsely claim have died. Not a single name! https://t.co/UoAipkeTX1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 28, 2026

Kristof countered the billionaire's attempts to minimise his responsibility for the growing humanitarian disaster by naming several victims, including young children, who lost their lives after international assistance was cut off.

.@elonmusk says that no one can name a person who died from his aid cuts. In fact, I've met the kids who are dying, and I've talked to the families who lost children. In my columns, I've cited many, many names of people who have died because of Musk's aid cuts. A few examples:… https://t.co/T1ynpiypjc — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) June 29, 2026

The columnist noted that Musk says 'that no one can name a person who died from his aid cuts' before sharing his own first-hand reporting. Kristof countered the claim by writing: 'In fact, I've met the kids who are dying, and I've talked to the families who lost children. In my columns, I've cited many, many names of people who have died because of Musk's aid cuts.'

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Among the casualties highlighted by Kristof were a '23-year-old woman who died in childbirth', an infant who succumbed to malaria in Liberia, and an eight-year-old girl in South Sudan named Achol Deng, who lost her life after 'Musk cut funding for the health care worker who provided her medicines' for HIV/AIDS.

The reporter warned that these examples were just the tip of the iceberg, writing: 'I could go on and on. In almost every village you go to in South Sudan, Uganda, Liberia, Sierra Leone or other countries I reported in, you find people dying because of aid cuts.'

Aid Shutdown Left Programmes in Ruins

In collaboration with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the billionaire dismantled USAID last year. Musk had previously lashed out at the international assistance programme, labelling it an 'evil' and 'criminal organisation' while claiming, without supporting evidence, that the agency was manufacturing a 'Truman Show'-esque false reality. He further mocked the organisation during the budget cuts by boasting that he had fed USAID 'into the wood chipper'.

We spent the weekend feeding USAID into the wood chipper.



Could gone to some great parties.



Did that instead. https://t.co/0V35nacICW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2025

Life-saving support programmes across much of the developing world were left in ruins by the decision, catching officials completely off guard. A report by ProPublica in November revealed that the funding cuts precipitated a 'man-made hunger crisis' after Trump-appointed officials ousted top experts from USAID, conducted brief exit interviews overseas, and immediately flew back to the US with no intention of returning.

Kristof Invites Musk to Witness the Fallout

Offering to let the tech tycoon witness the fallout of his choices first-hand, Kristof extended a direct invitation. The journalist wrote: 'I challenge Musk: Come with me on a reporting trip, and we'll talk to these moms and dads, and you'll see the dying children themselves. I think if you see the kids whose lives are at stake, maybe you'll change your mind.'

Musk Launches Profane Response on X

The tech tycoon reacted furiously when the reporter fulfilled his exact request, launching an expletive-filled tirade on X on Monday. Providing no evidence to support his claims, an angry Musk wrote: 'Kristof is utterly evil.' In a separate scathing post, the billionaire insisted: 'Kristof is lying through his teeth.' The world's wealthiest man continued his barrage by tweeting: 'Nothing that Kristoff [sic] has said is true. He is an utter piece of s*** and liar.'

Exactly.



And they cannot cite a single name of someone who died out of the “millions” they falsely claim have died. Not a single name! https://t.co/UoAipkeTX1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 28, 2026

Kristof is utterly evil — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2026

Kristof is lying through his teeth — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2026

Nothing that Kristoff has said is true. He is an utter piece of shit and liar. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2026

You’re an utter piece of shit and a liar — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2026

No, I don't think we are responsible for all poor nations. But we were saving 1 life every 10 seconds with USAID, and we cut that off abruptly with no time for countries to adjust. So kids died unnecessarily. And I do think that it's bad when kids die unnecessarily, don't you? — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) June 29, 2026

Musk repeatedly posted variations of the same attacks throughout the day. Directing his anger straight at the columnist, Musk wrote: 'You're an utter piece of s*** and a liar,' after Kristof pointed out that 'kids died unnecessarily' because USAID funding was terminated 'abruptly with no time for countries to adjust'.