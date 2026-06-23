A Tesla employee's social media post has triggered a fresh conversation about how much time some workers in the tech world are expected to give to their jobs.

The clip, shared on Instagram by Mohammad Salman, lays out what is described as a full working week at Tesla, and the numbers have caught people's attention for one reason in particular: there is no proper break in sight.

According to the post, the employee worked every day of the week, with most weekdays stretching close to or beyond the 10-hour mark, and even the weekend still including time on the job. While some viewers treated it as an example of the pressure that can come with working at a major company, others saw it as another sign that work-life balance can quickly disappear in certain roles. The post itself offers only a snapshot of the schedule, but that was enough to get people talking online about whether such routines should be seen as normal.

A Full Week of Long Days and Weekend Work in the Post

The video was shared on Instagram with the text, 'How much I work in a week at Tesla.' It then listed the employee's schedule day by day, offering a simple breakdown of how the week looked. Monday was shown as 11 hours, Tuesday as 9 hours, Wednesday as 10 hours, Thursday as 11 hours, and Friday as 7 hours. Rather than ending there, the schedule carried on into the weekend, with Saturday listed as 2 hours and Sunday as 4 hours.

Taken together, the post paints a picture of a working week that extends well beyond the standard five-day office pattern. The weekday hours alone suggest a demanding routine, with most days running long and little room for an early finish. What appears to have struck many viewers even more, though, was the fact that the work did not stop when the weekend arrived. Even if the Saturday and Sunday hours were lighter than those during the week, they still pointed to a schedule where time away from work was not fully protected.

The clip does not offer any extra detail about the employee's role, what team they work in, or where they are based. It also does not explain whether the weekend hours are a regular part of the job or whether that particular week was unusually busy. Still, the lack of context did not stop the video from gaining attention.

There is also a reason the clip landed with such force. Social media posts like this often work because they present work culture in the most direct way possible. Rather than talking in vague terms about pressure or burnout, the video reduced the issue to a list of hours spread across seven days. That made it easy for viewers to picture what the week might feel like and to decide for themselves whether it seemed manageable or excessive.

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The reaction online was one of disbelief

The comments under the post quickly turned into a debate about whether this kind of schedule should be accepted as part of working in a high-pressure industry. One of the strongest reactions came from a user who wrote, 'No work life balance. Who works on weekends?' That response captured the discomfort many people felt after seeing a work schedule that left no day completely untouched by the job.

Another comment took a more sarcastic approach, reading, 'Work harder please or your H-1B will be revoked, buddy.' The remark pointed to another issue that sometimes enters conversations about demanding jobs in the tech sector: the pressure some workers may feel because of visa rules and employment expectations. Even though the original post did not mention anything about the employee's personal circumstances, the comment reflected the way people online often connect stories like this to larger concerns around job security and workplace pressure.

A third viewer reacted with a more basic question, writing, 'What time do you work?' That comment appeared to sum up the confusion some had when trying to understand how such a schedule would fit into day-to-day life. With a total of 54 hours spread across all seven days, the post raised practical questions about when the employee gets time to rest, switch off, or simply have a weekend that feels like a weekend.