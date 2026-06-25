A highly popular online therapist sparked widespread discussion this past April by asking an unsettling question on social media: 'Is there no dedicated national helpline for men who are scared they might sexually assault their partner? Or for anyone, for that matter?'

The inquiry appeared on Threads via @TherapyJeff, an account run by Jeff Guenther, who boasts a massive digital footprint of more than 320,000 followers on the platform alone, alongside millions more across TikTok and Instagram.

He added: 'Like, if they're experiencing an urge and are worried their fantasies are turning into plans, who can they call immediately?'

The public reaction was swift and unforgiving, rippling across Reddit, Instagram, Facebook and even LinkedIn. Within hours, thousands of furious comments flooded Guenther's profile, with users pulling no punches as they explained exactly why they believed his query had missed the mark.

The top-rated response cut straight to the heart of the controversy: 'The idea that there should be a help line for men supports the narrative that sexual violence is innate in men. It's not.'

Other users quickly turned hostile, with one demanding: 'TherapyJeff, or TheRapyJeff. Which is it,' while another took a hard line on accountability, writing: 'Men who think they might sexually assault their partners shouldn't have partners. Period. End of story.'

The Case for Prevention

What many online critics largely overlooked is that these dedicated resources already exist, and men seeking to stop their abusive behaviour are actively using them. Furthermore, the need for these specialised interventions has arguably never been greater.

Among these resources is A Call for Change, a US helpline established by JAC Patrissi to support individuals who recognise that their behaviour is abusive.

Patrissi noted that the vast majority of callers are men, despite the service not actively marketing itself towards a male audience.

'We don't even say it's for men, and the majority of people calling are men,' Patrissi told Los Angeles-based award-winning journalist Elizabeth Moss.

Before launching the helpline, Patrissi spent more than a decade working alongside survivors. During that time, she noticed a frustrating pattern: whenever a relationship turned abusive, the burden invariably fell on women to completely uproot their lives.

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While survivors were expected to flee their homes, move into shelters or navigate the legal system to obtain restraining orders, almost nothing was being done to address the root cause of the problem.

That realisation drove her to create a service dedicated to intervening with perpetrators before their behaviour escalated into violence.

According to Patrissi, the individuals who contact the helpline often defy public stereotypes. Many are successful, financially stable men who recognise that their behaviour is destroying long-term relationships and genuinely want to change.

When these men call, staff actively challenge their underlying assumptions, question their views on consent and encourage them to re-evaluate actions rooted in a desire for power and control.

The helpline has seen a substantial surge in interest in recent months. Between May 2025 and April 2026, A Call for Change handled 550 inquiries, marking a 57 per cent increase compared with the previous 12 months.

Rising Demand Across Abuse Prevention Services

A similar upward trend has been reported by Jenny Coleman, director of child abuse prevention charity Stop It Now!

Her organisation was featured in a community note attached to Guenther's viral post, drawing attention to the fact that it accepts confidential calls from individuals who are currently abusing children or fear they might.

While Coleman acknowledged the validity of the public backlash against such helplines, she maintained that effectively preventing abuse means engaging with every part of the problem, including individuals at risk of offending.

She argued that creating a safe environment for children requires addressing everyone who impacts their lives.

Over the past 12 months, Stop It Now! handled approximately 2,500 inquiries concerning child sexual abuse, with roughly 61 per cent of those communications coming from offenders or individuals fearful they might cross that line.

Counsellors typically begin by confronting callers' misconceptions about what constitutes abuse.

Many individuals reach out, insisting they are not abusers because they only view child sexual abuse material rather than physically harming a child.

In these cases, staff firmly challenge those justifications, explaining that such actions are illegal, deeply damaging and abusive before directing callers towards specialised treatment programmes.

Why Anonymity Matters

A central feature of these helplines is anonymity.

While workers are required to report criminal activity when possible, callers are not required to reveal their identities. Without names or identifying information, intervention by authorities can be difficult.

However, advocates argue that confidentiality is essential if people are to seek help voluntarily.

'For domestic violence services as a whole, confidentiality is the pillar that holds us to being able to do what we do,' said Nikhita Ved of the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

She added that people need to be able to discuss their thoughts and behaviours without immediately facing judgements or consequences.

Filling a Gap Left by the Justice System

The criminal justice system is largely designed to respond after abuse occurs rather than prevent it, the article argues.

People convicted of domestic violence are often ordered into batterer intervention programmes, but research has produced mixed findings about their effectiveness. Some studies have found little evidence that these programmes improve survivor safety.

As a result, experts say a major gap exists between prevention and punishment.

Patrissi summed up the challenge bluntly: 'We don't have a thought crimes division.'

Experts interviewed for the article argued that abuse often begins long before physical violence occurs, manifesting as coercive control, financial manipulation, isolation, threats or intimidation.

Addressing these behaviours early may offer the best opportunity to prevent harm.

A Broader Debate

Guenther later apologised for framing the issue around men rather than potential victims, acknowledging that his approach was flawed.

However, the article concludes that the controversy highlights a broader societal reluctance to engage with prevention-focused solutions.

While supporting survivors remains essential, advocates argue that creating safer communities also requires helping those at risk of causing harm before violence occurs.

According to experts interviewed, prevention programmes and anonymous helplines may not be comfortable topics of discussion, but they could play a crucial role in stopping abuse before it starts.