Schools are closing early, rail operators are warning of delays and health officials have urged millions to stay indoors as temperatures across parts of the UK approach 40°C this week.

Parents across England are facing disruption after schools began announcing early closures, relaxing uniform policies and cancelling outdoor activities ahead of what could become one of the hottest June heatwaves on record.

The disruption comes as the Met Office's amber extreme heat warning remains in place across large parts of England and Wales.

Parents Face School Disruption

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Several schools have introduced measures to help pupils cope with the heat.

Some have shortened the school day, while others have allowed children to wear PE kits or sportswear instead of traditional uniforms. Sports days and outdoor activities have also been cancelled or moved indoors.

School leaders say many classrooms struggle to remain cool during prolonged periods of extreme heat, particularly older buildings with limited ventilation.

For working parents, the changes have created additional challenges as families adjust childcare arrangements at short notice.

Rail Delays Expected

The heatwave is also affecting Britain's transport network.

Network Rail has introduced speed restrictions on some routes because high temperatures can cause tracks to expand and increase the risk of damage.

While the measures are designed to keep passengers safe, they are likely to result in delays and longer journey times.

Several train operators have warned commuters to expect disruption, particularly on routes serving London and the South East.

The warnings come during one of the busiest travel periods of the summer, with millions relying on rail services for work and holidays.

Heatwave Raises Workplace Concerns

The extreme temperatures have also renewed debate about workplace conditions.

The UK does not have a legal maximum working temperature, but employers remain responsible for protecting staff under health and safety legislation.

Businesses are expected to assess risks and take reasonable steps to reduce the impact of extreme heat on employees.

That can include improving ventilation, providing access to drinking water and adjusting work schedules where necessary.

The issue is particularly significant for construction workers, delivery drivers and others who spend long periods working outdoors.

Health Services Prepare for Pressure

Hospitals, care providers and local authorities are also preparing for increased demand.

The UK Health Security Agency has warned that prolonged exposure to extreme heat can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Older people, young children and those with underlying health conditions remain most at risk, although health officials have stressed that the heat can affect anyone.

Forecasters have also warned of unusually warm nights, with temperatures in some urban areas expected to remain above 20°C.

Daily Life Across Britain Disrupted

The impact of the heatwave is being felt far beyond weather forecasts.

Parents are rearranging childcare plans. Commuters are preparing for delays. Employers are reviewing workplace conditions. Health services are preparing for a rise in heat-related illness.

With schools adjusting timetables, rail operators introducing emergency measures and businesses facing fresh questions over workplace safety, the heatwave is expected to affect millions of people before conditions begin to ease later this week.