The White House app was launched to give Americans direct access to official announcements, speeches and livestreams from President Donald Trump's administration.

But instead of winning praise, it is drawing fresh criticism after reports revealed it is being automatically installed on more US government devices despite concerns over its security and privacy practices.

Critics have even branded it a 'dodgy website wrapper', arguing that it offers little beyond the official White House website while raising questions about how user data is handled.

Government Devices Set To Receive The App

The latest controversy follows reports that the Department of Homeland Security will automatically receive the White House app on official mobile devices.

According to an internal email seen by Politico, the app will be installed across government-issued smartphones to provide employees with what officials described as 'a convenient way to access official White House communications, including announcements, executive actions, speeches, livestreams, videos and other updates'.

The move expands an earlier rollout that reportedly included Federal Aviation Administration devices. The White House has promoted the application as a source of 'unfiltered, real-time updates straight from the source', encouraging federal agencies to make it readily available to staff.

However, many observers question why an app with relatively limited features is being widely deployed. Most of the information available through the application already appears on the official White House website, leading some technology commentators to describe it as little more than a wrapper around an existing webpage.

Security Questions Continue To Grow

Reports claim the application loads code from third-party repositories, something security experts generally examine closely when evaluating software used on sensitive government devices. The app has also reportedly incorporated technology from Elfsight, a software company originally founded in Russia.

While the White House has said Elfsight underwent a full security review by its information technology team and was approved for use, previous reports claimed a vulnerability involving the company exposed personal information belonging to some White House staff members. Officials maintained that issue was linked to Elfsight rather than the White House app itself.

Former General Services Administration IT executive Sonny Hashmi also expressed concern over mandatory installations, warning that any application placed on government-issued devices could potentially create another pathway into protected government networks if weaknesses are discovered.

Privacy Concerns Extend Beyond Government Staff



Privacy advocates have also questioned what information the app may collect from ordinary users who download it onto personal devices.

Reports suggest the application shares data including users' IP addresses, time zones, phone models and other technical information with third-party services. Critics have argued that the app provides less transparency around its data-sharing practices than many other mobile applications.

Although much of this information is commonly collected by many apps, privacy campaigners argue users should clearly understand what data is gathered and how it may be shared before choosing to install any government-backed software.

The Need For A Wider Rollout

Critics argue that the White House website already provides identical access to speeches, executive actions, videos and official announcements without requiring users to install dedicated software.

Even so, the combination of reported third-party code, previous security concerns and ongoing questions about data sharing has kept the app firmly in the spotlight.

While federal agencies continue introducing it to more devices, critics insist transparency and cybersecurity should remain the priority whenever software is deployed across government networks.