Ethra Ship has officially launched an operational Real World Asset (RWA) protocol designed to reshape capital formation within the maritime shipping industry. By combining a verified four-year track record of live commercial operations with advanced digital infrastructure, the company aims to broaden access to one of the world's most dynamic – yet traditionally restricted – asset classes.

The maritime sector, responsible for transporting over 80% of global trade by volume, has historically remained inaccessible to retail, family offices, and regional private capital due to prohibitive entry barriers.

Saeed Al-Marri, CEO of Ethra Ship, said:

'At Ethra Ship, we believe that successful tokenisation begins with exceptional asset management, not the other way around. Our foundation is built on years of experience acquiring, operating, and managing commercial vessels that generate real economic value. Blockchain is the infrastructure that enhances transparency, accessibility, and efficiency, but the true strength of our platform lies in the quality of our assets, the discipline of our operations, and our commitment to long-term value creation for investors.'

The new protocol introduces a sophisticated two-layer architecture designed to balance open accessibility with strict regulatory compliance, tailored specifically for investors in the Middle East. The governance and data layer establishes an open-access tier to allow global participants to view real-time fleet performance data via the Ethra Fleet Visibility Dashboard. This layer functions to foster transparency and enable the community to engage with the ecosystem without immediate financial commitment.

Alongside this layer is the regulated investment layer which features a strictly gated environment for KYC/AML-verified eligible investors. This tier provides direct exposure to Ethra's vessel portfolio through structured Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), ensuring that capital flows into compliant, legally protected investment vehicles backed by tangible, revenue-generating assets.

Emad Shahin, COO of Ethra, said:

'At Ethra, we are setting a new benchmark for maritime real-world asset investing. Our objective is not simply to tokenise assets, but to build a trusted investment ecosystem where institutional governance, operational excellence, and blockchain technology work together. By combining years of proven maritime expertise with transparent digital infrastructure, we are creating a platform that enables both traditional and Web3 investors to access professionally managed, income-generating maritime assets with confidence, transparency, and long-term value creation.'

Unlike speculative digital projects, Ethra Ship offers investors visibility into an active fleet currently generating Charter Equivalent (TCE) revenue. The company's current assets include three operational Handysize dry bulk carriers — the Ethra 1, Ethra Gold, and Ethra Diamond — with a combined deadweight capacity of over 97,000 tons. These assets are fully insured and professionally managed by established industry leaders, Maryam Shipmanagement and TMC Ship Management.

The launch of Ethra Ship aligns with a broader global shift toward technology-enabled industries and alternative asset classes. Ethra Ship offers a vehicle for capital to participate in a multi-billion-dollar industry that has long been the backbone of global commerce.

Looking ahead, Ethra Ship plans to progressively expand the protocol's capabilities across data access and institutional participation, with the long-term goal of bringing full vessel ownership onchain. The foundation remains grounded in the tangible fleets that are moving cargo today, generating revenue, and proving that when digital finance is anchored in real-world operations, the results can transform an entire industry.

About Ethra Ship

Ethra Ship (ETHRA Digital Maritime Technologies Ltd) is a maritime investment and asset management company, and the developer of the Ethra Ship Protocol, a blockchain ecosystem bridging crypto-native participation with regulated real-world dry bulk shipping assets. Founded in 2026, Ethra Ship inverts the typical RWA tokenisation model by building on Ethra Invest's four years of operational experience before issuing any digital instrument. Ethra Ship Protocol's two-tier architecture separates a governance and utility token ($SHIP) from a regulated investment layer accessible to eligible investors via structured SPVs. Ethra Invest, the company behind Ethra Ship, is a premier investment firm involved in maritime assets since it was founded in 2021.

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About the Contributor: Richard Dickenson is an entrepreneur in the green energy space. He has led development projects in East Africa, China and across the Middle East. Richard is driven by his passion for innovation and technological progress. Richard studied in the United States and Canada and has been working in the field for over five years.