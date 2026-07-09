Donald Trump sparked a fresh wave of health speculation on Tuesday after cameras captured Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, physically guiding his hand and the US leader apparently nodding off during a NATO summit event in Ankara.

The footage emerged after weeks of sniping over Trump's fitness for office, with critics and online commentators poring over every stumble, verbal slip and unexplained bruise. The NATO summit clips, aired by US outlets before ricocheting across social media, have quickly become the latest exhibit in a running argument about whether the 47th US president is showing his age on the world stage or simply being targeted by political enemies determined to frame every awkward moment as a crisis.

Erdoğan Hand-Guiding Donald Trump Fuels 'Dementia' Jibes

Trump's arrival in Turkey, Erdoğan is seen greeting him in front of a bank of microphones set up for the two leaders to address the press. Trump appears to drift away from his mark, momentarily unsure where he is meant to stand, even though the microphones and cameras are clearly positioned.

Erdoğan then reaches out, grasps Trump's hand and gently steers him back into place. It is a small, almost courteous gesture in the room, but viewed through the unforgiving lens of social media it instantly took on a harsher tone.

Shared widely on X, the clip was reposted with captions accusing Erdoğan of 'guiding [Trump] around like a dementia patient.' One user wrote: 'What a complete embarrassment of Donald Trump! Here's Russian News covering how the Turkish president had to guide Donald Trump around like a dementia patient. Trump is a laughingstock on the world stage.'

Another piled on: 'For the umpteenth time he's asleep at the wheel in the presence of foreign dignitaries. What a goddamn embarrassment this dilapidated old f— is.' A separate account asked, with clear exasperation: 'What happened to not being an embarrassment...'

None of the brief clips offer medical evidence of any condition and there has been no official confirmation of any health issue beyond the visible incidents themselves, so the more dramatic diagnoses being thrown around online remain speculative and should be treated with caution.

Video Of Donald Trump Appearing To Doze At NATO Session

A second piece of footage from the same day added to the sense of unease or, depending on political leanings, ammunition. In that segment, also aired by US networks, Trump and Erdoğan are seated opposite one another at a press briefing. As Erdoğan speaks, Trump's eyes appear to close for an extended period. His head tilts slightly forward, giving the impression he is either dozing or struggling to stay awake.

Read more Trump Appears 'Disoriented' as Turkish President Erdogan Guides 'Wandering' President at NATO Summit Trump Appears 'Disoriented' as Turkish President Erdogan Guides 'Wandering' President at NATO Summit

After roughly 40 seconds he seems to jolt back to attention while Erdoğan continues talking. That was more than enough for commentators online, where one user wrote: 'Aww, look! Grandpa has fallen fast asleep again. This time in front of the delegation from Turkey. Sleepy Don is a major embarrassment. How do you keep letting him out on his own like this?'

Another said: 'Dopey Donald can't keep his eyes open half the time these days. Falling asleep in front of other world leaders like a tired old dog. Embarrassing.' One commenter even suggested officials should stop helping him altogether, remarking: 'I always wonder why people correct him instead of just letting him wander off... that'd be funny.'

The White House and Trump's team have not publicly addressed the Erdoğan hand‑guiding moment or the apparent dozing during the Ankara engagement. Without an official explanation, the vacuum has been filled by partisan interpretation, with critics insisting the NATO clips fit a worrying pattern and supporters accusing the media of weaponising unflattering angles and split‑second lapses.

July 4 'Asleep' Claims Add To Pattern Of Scrutiny

The NATO summit footage did not arrive in isolation. It follows an earlier row over Trump's behaviour during the 4 July celebrations in Washington, DC, held to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The event on the National Mall was already strained by bad weather, with storms forcing a roughly two‑hour evacuation and disrupting celebrations across several US cities. When Trump later watched the fireworks in the capital, cameras again captured him with eyes closed for periods of time.

Prominent Democrat Harry Sissons accused Trump of 'falling asleep' during the display, calling it 'incredibly embarrassing and concerning.' Journalist Aaron Rupar also shared video of the moment and, with pointed irony, described it as Trump 'blinks' during the fireworks show in DC.

Those images followed separate online chatter about bruising on Trump's hand, which critics had seized on as another supposed sign of ill‑health. No medical clarification has been offered on that point either, leaving many of the more lurid theories firmly in the realm of conjecture.

What can be said with certainty is limited. On camera, Trump appears disoriented for a beat and is gently repositioned by Erdoğan. Later, he seems to close his eyes for an extended spell during a bilateral event and during Independence Day fireworks. Whether these moments amount to anything more serious is, at this stage, unproven. Yet in an era where perception often trumps nuance, a few seconds of video from Ankara have managed to reignite a debate that shows no sign of fading.