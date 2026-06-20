A survivor of the train collision near Bedford has described scenes of panic and severe injuries inside one of the carriages, recalling passengers 'crying' and 'screaming' moments after impact as confusion spread through the train.

The crash, which involved two passenger trains near Bedford on Friday, left at least one person dead and dozens injured, prompting a major emergency response. Witness accounts from inside the train have offered a stark picture of the chaos, with some passengers suffering serious trauma while others escaped with minor injuries.

Survivor Describes Chaos Inside Bedford Train Crash

Dr Pete Knapp, 40, who was travelling on one of the trains, said the collision happened suddenly and without warning. He said he saw people with 'life-threatening, major injuries, minor injuries', as well as 'people with bandages, people who couldn't see straight', while others, including himself, were still able to walk.

'I've got blood all over my trousers and my back hurts like hell but I'm alright,' Knapp said, per the Daily Mail.

Dr Knapp described the immediate aftermath as terrifying, with passengers struggling to understand what had happened.

'There was a moment of being flung into the chair in front, and then I saw smoke. People were crying, screaming, people were so scared and confused,' he added.

He said many passengers were trapped or unable to move because of their injuries.

'I got up and I saw a lot of people who were unable to speak, had broken legs, and then I managed to get out of the train and because I'm quite thin I was able to squeeze out through the gap in the doors.'

As smoke filled the area, he feared the collision could have been caused by something more sinister. He said he feared it may have been a 'terrorist explosion', prompting him to 'get off the train'. He also said he did not feel the train slowing before impact. However, other passengers told him they had noticed a reduction in speed shortly before the crash.

Very upsetting to hear of the horrific train crash near Bedford today. My thoughts are with everyone injured, their families and loved ones, and all those caught up in this awful incident. I wish them the very best in the hours and days ahead. My heartfelt thanks go to the… https://t.co/3I1ovyE9ER — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) June 19, 2026

One Dead And Dozens Injured After Bedford Collision

Authorities confirmed that one person, the driver, died in the crash, while over 80 people were reported injured, ranging from minor to severe.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after the collision, with paramedics, police and fire crews working to evacuate passengers and treat the injured. The scale of the response reflected concerns over the severity of the incident.

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust was reportedly preparing for at least 50 casualties, raising fears that the final injury toll could climb further as more passengers underwent medical assessment.

The injured included people with broken bones, head injuries and visible bleeding. Some were treated at the scene, while others were transported to hospital for urgent care.

The incident has triggered an investigation into how two passenger trains came to collide on the same section of track. Early reporting indicated that officials are examining multiple possible causes, including operational and signalling factors.

🚨 UPDATE: Bedford hospital is reportedly expecting at least 50 casualties following the train crash between Bedford and Luton



Appeals have been sent to staff to come in for "all hands on deck" with expected "potential fatalities"



Via The Times — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 19, 2026

Relatively Low Speed Collision Raises Questions

Railway journalist and industry expert Tony Miles said the severity of the injuries appeared striking, given indications that the collision happened at a relatively low speed. 'Whether it was stopped. I don't know, but I say from the collision damage it looked like a relatively low speed collision,' Miles told Sky News.

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Miles explained that even low-speed train collisions can generate significant force because of the enormous weight involved. The momentum created by two heavy passenger trains on the same line can cause violent movement inside carriages, throwing passengers into seats, windows or luggage racks.

He noted that injuries such as fractures, head trauma and spinal damage are not unusual in such incidents, even when trains are not travelling at high speed.

Investigators are expected to examine train data, signalling records and communication logs to determine the exact sequence of events.

The collision has renewed scrutiny over rail safety systems and whether safeguards performed as intended. As investigators work to establish the cause, survivor accounts continue to underscore the human toll of the crash.