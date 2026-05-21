A Licking County father is facing aggravated murder charges following a gruelling two-year investigation into the death of his four-month-old daughter.

Chance Terrence Topp, 28, was indicted by a grand jury on 13 serious counts, including aggravated murder, strangulation, domestic violence, and reckless homicide. The indictment marks a grim milestone in a case that has left a local community reeling since the infant was found unresponsive at a home in Utica, Ohio, on 13 October 2023.

Prosecutors allege that Topp, who had been left in sole care of the child, used excessive force while holding a pacifier over the infant's mouth out of frustration. The child was rushed to Licking Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Medical staff reportedly identified suspicious injuries, triggering a protracted investigation by the Licking County Sheriff's Office that only recently culminated in the current charges.

Investigators Say Father Changed His Story Multiple Times

Deputies with the Licking County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at around 7:32 p.m. at a home on Crestview Drive in Utica. Emergency crews transported the baby to Licking Memorial Hospital, but she was later pronounced dead.

According to court documents, as per a report, Topp initially told investigators that he had been asleep when he heard the baby gasping for air. He claimed he took the infant from her crib and attempted CPR himself, but authorities noted that he never called 911.

Investigators later began questioning that version of events as the investigation progressed. Family members reportedly told detectives they heard the infant screaming inside the home before confronting Topp.

Moreover, according to the report, relatives shouted, 'What did you do?' after hearing the child crying. Authorities said Topp allegedly refused offers of help from family members at the scene. Relatives also told investigators they had concerns about Topp's behaviour before the child's death. Family members reportedly claimed he regularly stayed up late playing video games, drank alcohol, and was often inattentive while caring for the infant.

Assistant Prosecutor Tyler McCoy later said the investigation stretched over several months because of what prosecutors described as deceptive behaviour during interviews. 'This has been a long investigation by the Licking County Sheriff's Office,' McCoy said, according to Law & Crime.

'Mr. Topp has been interviewed multiple times and showed deceptive conduct and made deceptive statements throughout the interviews, and once he was arrested, he did in fact admit he put too much force on the baby's mouth with the pacifier, and she went unresponsive.'

The indictment against Topp includes aggravated murder, strangulation, domestic violence, reckless homicide, and falsification charges. He also faces two counts each of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering children.

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Autopsy Findings Revealed Chilling Details In Infant's Death

An autopsy carried out by the Licking County Coroner's Office ruled the infant's death a homicide caused by asphyxia. Authorities said the examination found red marks on the baby's neck as well as bruising along her jawline.

Investigators also said toxicology reports showed the infant tested positive for delta-8 THC. Officials later alleged that Topp admitted to smoking the substance inside the child's room.

According to investigators, Topp became frustrated by the baby crying because he wanted to go back to sleep. Prosecutors claim he then used excessive force while holding a pacifier over the infant's mouth, causing her to suffocate.

The allegations have devastated the child's family, who continue mourning her loss nearly two years after her death. The baby's grandmother, Amy Richter, shared an emotional statement with WBNS following the charges.

'We just want people to know that she was a happy baby,' Richter said. Richter also described the impact the infant's death had on the family, adding: 'This world lost so many smiles when he took her from us.'

Topp is currently being held at the Licking County Jail on a $200,000 bond. His trial is scheduled to begin on July 27.