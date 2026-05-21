Tiger Woods is in a state of shock and deeply affected after Vanessa Trump publicly revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in an emotional social media post.

According to an insider, Woods had already been spending more time with Vanessa after returning home following six weeks away in treatment related to his recovery after a car crash and DUI charge.

While Woods has maintained his characteristic privacy regarding his personal life, an insider suggests the diagnosis has been a significant emotional blow as he feels 'devastated'.

Woods, who returned to his home in Jupiter, Florida, on 13 May after six weeks of treatment overseas, has reportedly relied on Vanessa for support during his own recent legal and health challenges.

Vanessa, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr and now the girlfriend of the golf icon, shared the update with followers on Instagram on Wednesday, explaining that she had recently been diagnosed and had already undergone a medical procedure earlier in the week. While she stressed that she was staying 'focused and hopeful', the news quickly prompted reactions from those closest to her, including Ivanka Trump.

The source said the pair were 'in love' and 'serious', with Vanessa helping Woods move past public controversies. Now, with Vanessa facing her own health battle, attention has shifted towards how the 50-year-old golfer is responding privately as she begins treatment and recovery.

Vanessa Trump Shares Emotional Cancer Diagnosis

Vanessa broke the news of her diagnosis in a heartfelt statement posted to Instagram, where she thanked her doctors and loved ones for their support while asking for privacy during a difficult period.

'I want to share a personal health update. I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,' she wrote.

The 48-year-old also revealed that she had already undergone a procedure earlier in the week as part of her treatment. Despite the shock of the diagnosis, Vanessa said she was determined to stay positive and rely on the people closest to her.

'Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery.' Among the first to publicly respond was Ivanka Trump, Vanessa's former sister-in-law, who shared a supportive message in the Instagram post's comments.

'Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama,' Ivanka wrote. The post went viral online, particularly because of Vanessa's relationship with Tiger Woods, which has increasingly become a topic of public interest in recent months.

Insider Details Tiger Woods' Reaction

Although Woods has not publicly commented on Vanessa Trump's diagnosis, details previously shared by an insider to People magazine offered insight into how close the pair have become in recent months and why the news may have hit the golfer particularly hard.

The insider explained that Woods had recently returned to his home in Jupiter, Florida after spending six weeks in treatment overseas. According to the source, the golfer had taken the process 'seriously' and was focused on improving his life after legal and personal troubles linked to a car crash and DUI charge.

'Tiger took his trip seriously and is all about continuing his recovery and putting this chapter behind him,' the insider said. The source added that Woods had been in 'good spirits' following his return home and was eager to move on from the public scrutiny surrounding his legal issues.

At the centre of that support system was Vanessa. The insider claimed the couple remained deeply committed to one another and were happy to reunite after Woods returned from treatment.

'Vanessa and Tiger are in love, still serious, and happy to see each other,' the source said. The insider also noted that Vanessa had been actively supportive of Woods during his recovery journey and wanted to help him avoid further controversy.

The source added that she was 'eager to help him continue with his progress and move beyond any more public scandals, which they both dislike intensely.' While the relationship has drawn media attention because of both their high-profile pasts, the insider suggested the pair had found a balance despite their demanding lives.

'Vanessa is a busy mom, which for the most part does not get in the way of the overall vibe of her relationship with Tiger,' the source explained, adding that Woods was equally occupied with 'golf, charity, video game work projects and kids'.

As Vanessa focuses on her recovery, the spotlight remains firmly on how the golf legend will navigate this period. With her children by her side and Woods' continued presence, the family's focus is now entirely on navigating the treatment process.