More than 60 years after Marilyn Monroe was found dead in her Los Angeles home, a new investigation is challenging the long‑standing conclusion that the Hollywood icon died by suicide, suggesting instead that her death may be tied to what she allegedly knew about President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert and sensitive US government secrets.

The claims are explored in Celebrity Crime Scene: Marilyn Monroe, a new television special that uses artificial intelligence to recreate Monroe's home and final hours. Investigators involved in the programme argue that key elements of the death scene were staged and point to alleged inconsistencies in the official account of the actress's death in August 1962.

Why The Theory Persists More Than 60 Years On

At the centre of the theory are allegations that Monroe was involved with both JFK and RFK and had shared concerns with friends about confidential information they allegedly disclosed to her. The programme suggests those claims drew the attention of US intelligence agencies, reigniting debate over whether one of Hollywood's most famous deaths was a tragic suicide or something more sinister.

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According to the documentary, Monroe told friends that both JFK and RFK had shared sensitive information with her, including discussions relating to Cold War‑era national security issues. Among the claims revisited are allegations that she was aware of secret government projects and had become frustrated after both relationships reportedly ended.

Those allegations have circulated for decades, helping to fuel numerous books, documentaries and investigations into Monroe's death. However, none has produced definitive evidence proving that government agencies or members of the Kennedy circle were involved.

Questions That Refuse To Go Away

The official ruling remains that Monroe died from a drug overdose in what was classified as a probable suicide. Yet sceptics have long pointed to inconsistencies surrounding the circumstances of her death, including conflicting witness accounts, disputed timelines and questions about the handling of evidence.

The new special revisits those questions using artificial intelligence to reconstruct Monroe's home and the events leading up to her death, with the help of retired cold case investigator Paul Holes. He argues that aspects of the scene do not align with the official narrative, although the programme stops short of presenting conclusive proof of murder.

That distinction is important. While the documentary raises fresh doubts, it does not definitively answer who, if anyone, may have been responsible. Instead, it underlines why Monroe's death remains one of the most debated celebrity cases in modern history.

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Why Marilyn Monroe's Death Is Trending Again

Interest in Monroe has never fully faded, but advances in technology are giving old mysteries new life. The use of AI‑generated crime scene reconstructions has attracted significant attention online, with supporters arguing that modern tools can reveal details overlooked by earlier investigations.

Others are more cautious, noting that reconstructions are ultimately based on assumptions and existing records rather than newly discovered evidence.

The renewed fascination also reflects the enduring appeal of stories that combine celebrity, political power and alleged government secrecy. Monroe's links to the Kennedys have long occupied a distinct place in American popular culture, blurring the line between documented history and conspiracy theory.

Did Marilyn Monroe Know Too Much?

The new investigation does not provide a definitive answer. What it does suggest is that the question remains powerful enough to captivate audiences more than six decades later.

Whether viewers see the documentary as a breakthrough or simply the latest chapter in a long‑running mystery, it reinforces a reality that has endured since August 1962: Monroe's death remains one of Hollywood's most controversial and persistently debated tragedies.