A Nashville church has fired youth pastor Stephen Kihnley after a former member alleged he sent her inappropriate messages and touched her when she was a teenager. Nashville First Church of the Nazarene has also banned Snapchat communication with its youth group, according to a WSMV-TV investigation published on 12 November.

The woman, now 20, said Kihnley sent her inappropriate messages when she was 14 and 15. She alleged that, during a church game when she was 15, he pulled her against him from behind, rubbed against her and asked whether she liked it. WSMV withheld her identity because she reported inappropriate physical contact while she was a minor.

Snapchat Messages at Centre of Allegations

The woman said Kihnley initially seemed friendly and engaged with young people at the church, regularly communicating with them through Snapchat. She alleged that their interactions became troubling, leaving her uncertain how to describe what had happened.

'There were days where I remember crying myself to sleep because I remember knowing that this is wrong, but I don't know how it's wrong,' she told WSMV.

She said she had saved some messages, although Snapchat's disappearing-message feature made others seem inaccessible. She later recovered more exchanges with help from a police detective.

Among the messages she attributed to Kihnley were 'Will you date me?', 'I love you' and 'You are an answer to prayer'. She also alleged that he sent sexually suggestive messages, discussed her menstrual cycle and shared photographs of himself wearing a tank top.

Asked whether she believed she had been groomed, she replied: 'One hundred percent. I know that I was.'

The woman said she saw Kihnley with another young person at a conference in summer 2026. She then confided in church member Janet Killingsworth, who urged her to speak with senior pastor Grant Miller.

'This is somebody that we loved and trusted,' Killingsworth told WSMV after reviewing the messages.

Miller confirmed Kihnley's dismissal and said his pastoral licence within the Church of the Nazarene had been revoked. He described the reported conduct as 'completely inappropriate'.

According to Miller, Kihnley disputed aspects of the allegations but acknowledged that the screenshots and conversations were authentic. Kihnley did not respond to WSMV's attempts to contact him by telephone or at his home.

Police Review and Limits of Tennessee Law

The woman approached Metro Nashville police after learning about Tennessee's Anti-Grooming Act. A detective explained how to retrieve saved Snapchat messages, which she said included exchanges from her teenage years.

The legislation, enacted in May 2026, took effect on 1 July and applies only to conduct from that date onwards. It establishes offences involving grooming minors and includes special provisions for people in positions of authority, including clergy and youth programme leaders.

Metro Nashville police investigated and submitted their findings to prosecutors. The district attorney's office told WSMV that the limitation period for sexual battery had expired. That does not establish whether the alleged conduct occurred.

The woman also told WSMV she had contacted police in Gallatin, where Kihnley lives. The church reported the allegations to Tennessee's Department of Children's Services, which said it had no active investigation.

Neither WSMV nor The Roys Report reported criminal charges against Kihnley. Miller said the church subsequently changed its social media rules to prohibit Snapchat communication with youth group members.